Konica Minolta and New York Business Systems introduce Workplace of the Future Tech events

Industry leaders New York Business Systems and Konica Minolta have collaborated to offer a rare and open opportunity for tech enthusiasts and professionals to meet experts from Konica Minolta, EFI, Prism, and ACDI to present the latest technology innovations right here in NYC. Introducing "Workplace of the Future seminars;" tech and networking events featuring Konica Minolta's industry leading solutions and high tech products such as the Double 2 telepresence robot, The Receptionist, and TEEM. In addition, EFI specialists will present the Fiery Digital Server solutions and the M505 payment terminal. Prism experts will present enterprise content management solution, fsbdt and ACDI will Papercut print management software, both perfect for office, legal, health, and education environments. To keep the essence of a true tech expo, chosen events will be hosted at a certified Konica Minolta showroom, so experts may provide live demos and insights on office and production printing equipment, and hands on experiences with cutting edge products that only the "in-crowd" can normally get access to. Bring your flash drive with demo content and see your output processed live and take the samples home with you! Engage in this unique learning experience as you exchange best practices and ideas with guests and speakers! Enjoy free giveaways and raffles for special gifts. Train with the experts and network with peers as we step into the