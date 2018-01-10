 
Industry News





New Road Win Has The Independence, Iowa Mustangs Boys Basketball Off To Their Best Start In Years

 
 
Sponsored by: Okoboji Grill
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - Jan. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- The Indee Boys Basketball team has just racked up another road win against Clear Creek Amana. They have now improved their record to 8-3 on the season and they are just getting started. Head Coach Chad Beatty has said that this is a season Independence hasn't seen in awhile. The winning feeling in Indee is spreading and the home gym seems to be getting packed more with people after every home game.

The Independence Mustangs are coming off a road trip and return home by this weeks end. The home crowd will no doubt be ready to cheer on their Mustangs when they face Williamsburg. fsbdt The Indee Boys Basketball team has a Facebook page where you can get updated throughout the season and beyond. They also can be seen on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel with game highlights from this season, last season and future seasons. All you have to do is go to Youtube and type in Cy & Charley's in the search box and click on the channel logo with the Cy & Charley's staff out front. Also, be sure to stop by the Okoboji Grill for fun with friends and family. They have a great menu to choose from.

For more information on the team visit: https://www.facebook.com/IndeeBoysBasketball/

