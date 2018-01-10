News By Tag
New Road Win Has The Independence, Iowa Mustangs Boys Basketball Off To Their Best Start In Years
The Independence Mustangs are coming off a road trip and return home by this weeks end. The home crowd will no doubt be ready to cheer on their Mustangs when they face Williamsburg. fsbdt The Indee Boys Basketball team has a Facebook page where you can get updated throughout the season and beyond. They also can be seen on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel with game highlights from this season, last season and future seasons. All you have to do is go to Youtube and type in Cy & Charley's in the search box and click on the channel logo with the Cy & Charley's staff out front. Also, be sure to stop by the Okoboji Grill for fun with friends and family. They have a great menu to choose from.
For more information on the team visit: https://www.facebook.com/
Page Updated Last on: Jan 10, 2018