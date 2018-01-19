News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Media Advisory - Bearing Faith: The Limits of Catholic Health Care for Women of Color
The Center for Gender & Sexuality Law announces the launch of a new report by the Public Rights/Private Conscience Project and Public Health Solutions. The report launch will be accompanied by a panel discussion.
New Research and Report Launch - Bearing Faith: The Limits of Catholic Health Care for Women of Color
Press Contact:
Liz Boylan
Associate Director, Center for Gender & Sexuality Law, Columbia Law School
212.854.0167 | eboyla@law.columbia.edu
Columbia Law School's Public Rights/Private Conscience Project and Public Health Solutions announce the release of a groundbreaking report on how the rules governing care at Catholic-affiliated hospitals in the U.S. impact women of color's access to reproductive health care. In Bearing Faith: The Limits of Catholic Health Care for Women of Color, the authors present data showing that in many states, women of color disproportionately give birth in Catholic hospitals that place religious restrictions on care—even during medical emergencies. Such restrictions stand to exacerbate the existing disparities women of color already face in accessing quality reproductive health care.
The report will be discussed at an event at New York City's Judson Memorial Church on Friday, January 19—just days before the 45thanniversary of the Supreme Court's Decision in Roe v. Wade—by a diverse panel of reproductive justice advocates, including OB/GYN and abortion provider Dr. Willie Parker as well as Laurie Bertram Roberts, a reproductive health activist who was refused care at a Catholic hospital while experiencing a miscarriage.
WHEN:
Friday, January 19, 2018
6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
WHERE:
Judson Memorial Church – Sanctuary Space
55 Washington Square South, New York, NY
Event URL: http://bit.ly/
WHO:
Program speakers include:
Dr. Willie Parker
OB/GYN and abortion provider
Author, Life's Work: A Moral Argument for Choice
Board Chair, Physicians for Reproductive Health
Candace Gibson
Staff Attorney, National Health Law Program
Cherisse Scott
Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SisterReach
Laurie Bertram Roberts
Founder and Executive Director, Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund
Faith Groesbeck
Director and Doula, Birth Quest Services LLC
[NEW YORK] The Public Rights/Private Conscience Project (PRPCP) at Columbia Law School is thrilled to announce the release of a groundbreaking report on how the rules governing care at Catholic-affiliated hospitals impact women of color's access to reproductive health care.The report, written in partnership with Public Health Solutions, presents new research that women of color in many states disproportionately give birth at hospitals that place religious ideology above best medical practice.
The report will be launched with a panel discussion on Friday, January 19th at 6:30 pm at the Judson Memorial Church in downtown Manhattan. The panel, moderated by Kira fsbdt Shepherd, director of the PRPCP Racial Justice Project, will explore the real-world impacts for women of color of laws and policies that subordinate the health and safety of patients to the religious beliefs of health care providers.
This program is free and open to the public. 2 New York State Continuing Legal Education Credits are available to all eligible participants.
Please RSVP via Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/
"The findings outlined in this report indicate that women of color are at greater risk of being denied care due to religious restrictions when they need it most-- during childbirth,"
Media Contact
The Center for Gender and Sexuality Law
Columbia Law School
***@law.columbia.edu
12128540167
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse