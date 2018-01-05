News By Tag
Nearly 1,500 lots in many collecting categories at Holabird's Jan. 20-21 auction online and in Reno
Holabird Western Americana Collections is on the cusp of presenting its first big auction of the New Year – a two-day affair slated for the weekend of Jan. 20-21, featuring nearly 1,500 lots in many collecting categories, online and in Reno, Nev.
Online bidding will be provided by the platforms iCollector.com, Invaluable.com, eBay Live and Auctionzip.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. A virtual catalog of the sale in its entirety, showing all lots, is up and online. Viewers can "flip" through each page and do keyword searches, too. They can also register and bid with a click of a button.
The Saturday, January 20th session will showcase mining and minerals, art, foreign items, Native Americana and general Americana. The Sunday, January 21st auction will feature cowboy, firearms and weaponry, militaria, gaming and tokens, numismatics (coins), tokens, bottles, saloon, railroadiana, Wells Fargo, World's Fair and Expositions, bargains and dealer specials.
Nearly half of all lots on Day 1, January 20th (377 of the 723 lots being offered) are general Americana. One item is a strong candidate for top lot of the auction overall. It's a choice pocket watch with a gold-in-quartz chain, made by the Illinois Watch Company in 1899 (by then its corporate offices had moved to San Francisco), engraved to John J. Kelly (est. $6,500-$10,000)
From the same category will come a rare silver chalice made in the 1870s or 1880s in historic Virginia City, Nevada and stamped on the bottom by the maker (M. M. Frederick), 6 ½ inches tall (est. $2,000-$5,000);
A star of the mining category is a 1908 stock certificate for the Great Cariboo Gold Company of British, Columbia in Canada, in the amount of 84 shares, issued to Annie E. Price (1833-1910), possibly Benjamin Price's daughter from the U.K. (est. $500-$1,000)
Minerals will feature a Triassic reptile fossil discovered embedded into black shale in Guizhou, China and measuring 6 inches by 11 inches (est. $600-$1,000)
Native Americana will be led by a beautiful white buckskin Pow Wow dress, with orange, green, yellow and black beads and fringing on both sides. The Northern Plains dress should hammer for $1,200-$3,000. A choice foreign lot is the set of four intricate hand puppets, made by the noted puppet "maestro" Katherina Bekleshova of Russia, probably in the 1940s (est. $2,000-$4,000)
On to Day 2, where bottles (always a hit with collectors) will feature a very rare aqua mint hutch style Elko Bottling Works (Elko, Nev.) soda bottle, circa 1899-1901, with strong embossing and one of just a few known (est. $1,000-$1,500);
Numismatics will showcase a pair of three-coin commemorative coin sets honoring Israeli leader and 1994 Nobel Peace Prize winner Yitzhak Rabin, being sold as one lot. Each set consists of two silver coins and one gold coin of 22 carats (16.96 grams). The coin was designed by Aharon Shevo, with Rabin's portrait engraved by Tidhar Dagan. The lot is estimated at $2,000-$6,000.
Paper currency will be highlighted by a scarce 1882 Watkins red-on-blue $10 advertising note, made famous more recently as a Ford car promotion in 2008. The original note was made in Laramie, Wyoming which, in 1882, was essentially the center of northern cowboy country. The note – advertising "Dry Goods, Groceries, Hats, Caps, Boots, Shoes" – should hit $1,500-$3,000.
Fans of gaming collectibles won't be disappointed. Nearly 20 lots will come up for bid, led by a War Eagle 25-cent slot machine from around the 1930s, all-original, with the original wood sides and base. The machine, one of the classic "one-armed bandits" and still popular with collectors, has had a professional repainting and appears to be working, but has no key (est. $1,500-$3,000)
Color catalogs are available on request, by calling toll-free, 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859. Also, anyone owning a collection that might fit into an upcoming Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC auction is encouraged to get in touch. The firm travels extensively throughout the U.S., to pick up collections. Last year it went to Boston and New York, among other places.
Holabird Western Americana is always seeking quality bottle, advertising, Americana and coin consignments for future auctions. To consign a single piece or a collection, you may call Fred Holabird at 775-851-1859 or 844-492-2766;
