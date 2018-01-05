News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
When Solar Meets the Ethereum Platform
Additionally, the SOLAREUM Team will be launching an app in which users will be able to navigate tools in order to generate ideas, fund projects, and achieve their dreams. The price for the week-long launch will be 70 cents with a 500 coin purchase minimum. With that purchase of $350, if the price three months down the line were to increase to $2.50 for example, then your gains would be $900! Thus, the more you buy, the more you earn. The blockchain that SOLAREUM runs on, Ethereum, was $8.26 at the start of 2017, now it is reaching close to $1300. Even if one were to purchase five ETH tokens in the beginning of last year, their fsbdt gains would be approximately $6,500. Wow! That's the magic of cryptocurrency.
The week long ICO launch, starting tonight at 12 AM est will continue for one week only, commencing on 1.18. Anyone is able to purchase coins through the website using either a credit/debit card, or transferring Ethereum from Coinbase into ImToken. So, what are you waiting for! Check out SOLAREUM's website below in order to claim your tokens!
To purchase SOLAREUM coins, please go to Solareum.Club
For any inquiries, please email the SOLAREUM Tech Team at Support@Solareum.Club
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse