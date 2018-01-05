When Solar Meets the Ethereum Platform

End

-- SOLAREUM, the first and foremost coin backed by major Solar Companies, is launching tonight, January 11, at Midnight. This certain cryptocurrency has taken "Go Green, Save Green" to a whole new level, allowing consumers to purchase Solar Energy and exclusive Solar Heating at discounted rates and receive rewards in doing good for the Planet. Gabriel Gomez, Co-Founder of SOLAREUM, stated, "Integrating cryptocurrency with the clean energy industry will allow more and more business and homeowners to take the initiative in 2018 to switch to an alternative and efficient source of energy; or those looking for a good investment – that's quite fine too!"Additionally, the SOLAREUM Team will be launching an app in which users will be able to navigate tools in order to generate ideas, fund projects, and achieve their dreams. The price for the week-long launch will be 70 cents with a 500 coin purchase minimum. With that purchase of $350, if the price three months down the line were to increase to $2.50 for example, then your gains would be $900! Thus, the more you buy, the more you earn. The blockchain that SOLAREUM runs on, Ethereum, was $8.26 at the start of 2017, now it is reaching close to $1300. Even if one were to purchase five ETH tokens in the beginning of last year, their fsbdt gains would be approximately $6,500. Wow! That's the magic of cryptocurrency.The week long ICO launch, starting tonight at 12 AM est will continue for one week only, commencing on 1.18. Anyone is able to purchase coins through the website using either a credit/debit card, or transferring Ethereum from Coinbase into ImToken. So, what are you waiting for! Check out SOLAREUM's website below in order to claim your tokens!To purchase SOLAREUM coins, please go to Solareum.ClubFor any inquiries, please email the SOLAREUM Tech Team at Support@Solareum.Club