Digitize.AI Launches Lia, an A.I. Assistant for Healthcare Finance Leaders

Lia uses machine learning and intelligent automation to speed up pre-certifications, lower costs, and boost revenue
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jan. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Digitize.AI, a fast-growing independent Artificial Intelligence firm, announced today the launch of LiaTM, a patent pending and first of its kind A.I. assistant for healthcare finance leaders.

Lia works with existing software, workflows, and teams to automate, accelerate, and prioritize pre-certification tasks to maximize insurance authorizations and secure revenue for healthcare providers. Trained in machine learning by leading data scientists and engineered by healthcare operations veterans to solve pre-certification challenges, Lia delivers the following benefits:

Back office teams and revenue cycle specialists:

• Faster pre-certifications and improved success rates
• Fewer last-minute filing fire drills, lower denial rates, and fewer data entry errors
• Shared knowledge and systematized processes for the team
• Less repetitive data-entry and better quality of life, at work

CFOs and VPs of revenue cycle management:

• Traceable results and a 12-month ROI guarantee
• Labor productivity gains & lower revenue cycle management costs
• HIPAA-compliant implementations in < 90 days
• No new personnel required

Clinical teams and patients:

• Fewer procedure delays, 11th hour peer reviews, and last minute reschedulings
• Less frustration and burnout caused by payer gamesmanship
• Improved overall patient financial experience
• Fewer billing surprises for support teams

Digitize.AI CEO, Justin Adams, on the launch of Lia:

"We're on a mission to help healthcare finance leaders enrich the financial health of their hospital systems and improve the patient financial experience. Today's pre-certification methods cost US hospitals hundreds of millions of dollars and can chew up dozens of hours each week for physicians—a huge financial burden for healthcare providers. Lia's inherent ability to speed up these processes and make them 'smarter' can alleviate much of this expense and stress. There's been a lot of fsbdt media focus on A.I. in the clinical environment, which is great. But our team is focused on leading A.I. innovation in the healthcare back office. We want to bring the "sexy" technology to the "unsexy" back office. And being first to market with this patent pending revenue cycle A.I. application is a major milestone.."

The Digitize.AI team is currently implementing Lia at a leading southeastern hospital and will unveil Lia to the broader healthcare market at the 2018 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas. Visit the Digitize.AI website for more information, or to schedule a personalized demo.

About Digitize.AI: Digitize.AI is the leading independent Artificial Intelligence firm in the Southeast. We use  Machine Learning and Intelligent Automation technology to help companies digitize internal processes and create a 21st-century digital workforce. Our mission is to grow trust, transparency, and courage in our healthcare communities through the creative and pragmatic application of A.I. https://www.digitize.ai/

Company Leadership: Justin Adams, Co-Founder and CEO; Thomas Gathings, Co-Founder and CTO; Pat Morrell, Co-Founder and VP Customer Success.

Board of Advisors: The Digitize.AI board of advisors includes: Bob Hull, Chairman of the Board of Directors at SPX FLOW, former CFO of Lowe's Companies, Inc., and a member of Deloitte's Finance Executive Advisory Group; Mark Linsz, former Corporate Treasurer at Bank of America and current board member at CNL Strategic Capital (Levine Leichtman) and CNL CCT2 (KKR); Dr. Tammara Combs, CEO of Serendipity Interactive; Robert Brinkley, Partner at Womble Bond Dickinson; Mike Lee, President of Independence Consulting; Tim Sittema, Managing Partner of Crosland Southeast; Mike Seferyn, Chief Information Officer for the Family Dollar division of Dollar Tree; Keith Anthony, Managing Partner of Independence Consulting; and Jay Plueger, SVP of Strategic Initiatives and Corporate Development at AvidXchange, Inc.

