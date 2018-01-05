News By Tag
Top 5 Vendors in the Global PFS Market at SMi's Pre-Filled Syringes events
All top 5 vendors - Baxter, BD, Gerresheimer, SCHOTT, TERUMO - are attending SMi's Pre-Filled Syringes event portfolio, including Pre-Filled Syringes Europe in London.
One of the key topics that Terumo will bring into the spotlight at the Pre-Filled Syringes Europe conference and exhibition is: Impact of sterilization on protein aggregation and degradation in a polymer-based prefilled syringe system.
Also, the conference programme this year is focusing on the areas of the biggest growth for the PFS market, hitting on the key topics in discussions and paralleling the most recent studies in the field:
- Considerations of the latest regulations and guidelines from the European bodies and the international platform (MHRA, Merck)
- Discussions on new applications for pre-filled syringes, including the increased attention towards biologics (Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Lonza, Amge)
- Engaging with under-developed studies with digital connectivity and drug-delivery devices and the possibilities of IT connectivity for the industry and overall patient care regimens (Worrell, Cambridge Consultants Ltd)
- Further understandings of Human Factors fsbdt and end-user engagement from formulation development through to secondary-packaging (Nemera, Janssen, West Pharmaceutical Services, Barts Health Pharmaceuticals
- Insight into drug-device compatibility and manufacturing processes (F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Intertek (Schweiz), Rap.ID Particle Systems)
SMi's 10th annual 2018 Pre-Filled Syringes Europe conference and exhibition will take place on 17th & 18th January at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London UK.
Sponsors of Pre-Filled Syringes Europe 2018 include: 3P Innovation, Früh Verpackungstechnik AG, Intertek (Schweiz) AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nemera, Nipro PharmaPackaging, Owen Mumford, Panasonic Healthcare, RSSL, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions, West Pharmaceutical Services, Worrell, Zeon.
