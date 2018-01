Top 5 Vendors in the Global PFS Market at SMi's Pre-Filled Syringes events

All top 5 vendors - Baxter, BD, Gerresheimer, SCHOTT, TERUMO - are attending SMi's Pre-Filled Syringes event portfolio, including Pre-Filled Syringes Europe in London.

Contact

Lyudmyla Durneva

***@smi-online.co.uk

+44 (0) 207 827 6088 Lyudmyla Durneva+44 (0) 207 827 6088

End

-- According to the research analysis by Technavio, "There is an oligopoly in the global pre-filled syringes market where only a few vendors holds a large market share. But the competition among the existing vendors is high as each one of them compete to gain a larger market share"All top 5 vendors - Baxter, BD, Gerresheimer, SCHOTT, TERUMO - are attending SMi's Pre-Filled Syringes event portfolio, including Pre-Filled Syringes Europe 2018 on 17-18 January in London. https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/pre-filled-syringes?utm_medium=www.pre-filled-syringes.com&utm_source=P-232&utm_campaign=PRlogOne of the key topics that Terumo will bring into the spotlight at the Pre-Filled Syringes Europe conference and exhibition is: Impact of sterilization on protein aggregation and degradation in a polymer-based prefilled syringe system.Also, the conference programme this year is focusing on the areas of the biggest growth for the PFS market, hitting on the key topics in discussions and paralleling the most recent studies in the field:- Considerations of the latest regulations and guidelines from the European bodies and the international platform (MHRA, Merck)- Discussions on new applications for pre-filled syringes, including the increased attention towards biologics (Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Lonza, Amge)- Engaging with under-developed studies with digital connectivity and drug-delivery devices and the possibilities of IT connectivity for the industry and overall patient care regimens (Worrell, Cambridge Consultants Ltd)- Further understandings of Human Factors fsbdt and end-user engagement from formulation development through to secondary-packaging (Nemera, Janssen, West Pharmaceutical Services, Barts Health Pharmaceuticals- Insight into drug-device compatibility and manufacturing processes (F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Intertek (Schweiz), Rap.ID Particle Systems)SMi's 10th annual 2018 Pre-Filled Syringes Europe conference and exhibition will take place on 17th & 18th January at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London UK.Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available athttps://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/pre-filled-syringes?utm_medium=www.pre-filled-syringes.com&utm_source=P-232&utm_campaign=PRlog--- END ---Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Lyudmyla Durneva on +44 (0) 207 827 6088 / LDurneva@smi- online.co.uk For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk Sponsors of Pre-Filled Syringes Europe 2018 include: 3P Innovation, Früh Verpackungstechnik AG, Intertek (Schweiz) AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nemera, Nipro PharmaPackaging, Owen Mumford, Panasonic Healthcare, RSSL, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions, West Pharmaceutical Services, Worrell, Zeon.For details email Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk