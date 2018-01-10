News By Tag
iPatientCare Again Receives a Designation of Qualified Registry for MIPS for the Year 2018 by CM
iPatientCare is pleased to announce its selection as a Nationwide CMS Qualified MIPS Registry to report healthcare measures for the year 2018
Now physicians can participate, report MIPS as individual or as a group, and track how they are meeting a particular quality metric by reporting on MIPS measures. MIPS adjusts payment based on performance from two years prior (e.g., performance in 2018 determines payment adjustments in 2020).
iPatientCare's MIPS Reporting Registry is an easy-to-use solution for seamlessly reporting data for all the MIPS Performance categories – Quality, improvement Activities and Advancing Care Information. iPatientCare has also introduced its MIPS Calculator which allows physicians to calculate their MIPS score at any given point in time.
iPatientCare is nominated as a Qualified Registry for MIPS 2018 by the CMS. It is a moment of pride and honor for us to serve the physicians and assist them in meeting MACRA requirements. "Doctors really need help in getting ready for the current and upcoming years. We have always been helping our clients to analyze, collect and report data pertaining to the quality of care and are pleased to provide them the option of Registry," said Arnaz Bharucha, Sr. Technology Officer, iPatientCare.
iPatientCare has been a qualified PQRS registry since year 2014, and have helped many physician fsbdt practices to increase their revenues while improving patient care. Now with this achievement of being Qualified Registry for MIPS again for year 2018, iPatientCare is looking forward to helping physician community in improving care quality and staying compliant.
