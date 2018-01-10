 
Industry News





iPatientCare Again Receives a Designation of Qualified Registry for MIPS for the Year 2018 by CM

iPatientCare is pleased to announce its selection as a Nationwide CMS Qualified MIPS Registry to report healthcare measures for the year 2018
 
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Jan. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- iPatientCare, a pioneer in cloud-based ambulatory EHR and Revenue Cycle Management services, stated its approval as a Qualified Registry for MIPS by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the year 2018. The eligible providers will be able to submit their data directly to the CMS with the help of iPatientCare MIPS reporting service.

Now physicians can participate, report MIPS as individual or as a group, and track how they are meeting a particular quality metric by reporting on MIPS measures. MIPS adjusts payment based on performance from two years prior (e.g., performance in 2018 determines payment adjustments in 2020).

iPatientCare's MIPS Reporting Registry is an easy-to-use solution for seamlessly reporting data for all the MIPS Performance categories – Quality, improvement Activities and Advancing Care Information. iPatientCare has also introduced its MIPS Calculator which allows physicians to calculate their MIPS score at any given point in time.

iPatientCare is nominated as a Qualified Registry for MIPS 2018 by the CMS. It is a moment of pride and honor for us to serve the physicians and assist them in meeting MACRA requirements. "Doctors really need help in getting ready for the current and upcoming years. We have always been helping our clients to analyze, collect and report data pertaining to the quality of care and are pleased to provide them the option of Registry," said Arnaz Bharucha, Sr. Technology Officer, iPatientCare.

iPatientCare has been a qualified PQRS registry since year 2014, and have helped many physician fsbdt practices to increase their revenues while improving patient care. Now with this achievement of being Qualified Registry for MIPS again for year 2018, iPatientCare is looking forward to helping physician community in improving care quality and staying compliant.

View original source of this press release at : http://ipatientcare.com/news/ipatientcare-receives-design... (http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/12/prweb14982494.htm)

Visit http://www.iPatientCare.com for more information.

