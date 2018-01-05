 
News By Tag
* Indiasoft 2018
* Indiasoft
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bengaluru
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

CDN Solutions Group Exhibits in Indiasoft 2018 to Innovate IT Solutions

The world's leading IT outsourcing company CDN Solutions Group is all set to exhibit in Indiasoft 2018 for the 8th consecutive time. They will available at stand A-77 to solve technology pain areas in business.
 
 
Indiasoft-2018-web-and-mobile-app-development-comp
Indiasoft-2018-web-and-mobile-app-development-comp
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Indiasoft 2018
Indiasoft

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Bengaluru - Karnataka - India

Subject:
Events

BENGALURU, India - Jan. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Top IT service providers CDN Solutions Group recently confirmed their availability in Indiasoft 2018 show. CDN is one of the innovative technology service provider firm established in 2000 and they are the regular exhibitor of Indiasoft show. Their expertise level in web development, mobile app development, software development and latest technologies development has been amazing the visitors of the Indiasoft trade show in past few years. This year they will provide a brief of how emerging technologies can profitise industries and the solutions they developed using latest technologies.

IndiaSoft is one of the best IT trade show held in India where exhibitors and visitors participates from all over the world. Indiasoft 2018 is the base where more than 400 Foreign IT buyers from around 75+ countries meet 150 Indian IT solution provider companies under one roof.

CDN Solutions Group help organization who are seeking for technology services right from ideation to execution. CDN Solutions Group takes an agile, collaborative approach to create customized IT solutions for all industry verticals. Currently they are focused on developing solutions for technologies such as Internet of Things, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Beacon, Wearable, Hardware Integration, Web development, mobile app development, and ecommerce development. So this is the good news for Indiasoft 2018 attendees who are seeking for business solution provider, they can discuss their pain areas in business at stand A-77 with experts of CDN Solutions Group.

Mr. Surajit Mitra (CEO of CDN Solutions Group) says, "I am into IT industry from decades and i personally love to meet and connect new people, talk about their innovative ideas, discuss about the possibilities, provide appropriate solution fsbdt and consultation to them, and more tech talks. So Indiasoft always give opportunity to meet individuals and organization who are seeking for solutions and that's why our company is exhibiting in Indiasoft event from last 7 years."

Contact CDN Solutions Group to schedule a meeting in Indiasoft 2018 at stand A-77 here: - https://www.cdnsol.com/contact

About CDN Solutions Group

Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a global leader in IT outsourcing and consulting. The team CDN always bring new ideas, inspiration and passion to help clients succeed in a changing business environment. CDN Solutions Group have a unique understanding of the emerging world of business and technology. A unique approach to develop a solution, deep domain knowledge and 17 years of vast experience in business technology solutions differentiate CDN's service ability. Know more here: - https://www.cdnsol.com

Media Contact

Ankita Purohit

+91-731-4035927

https://www.cdnsol.com

Contact
CDN Solutions Group
ankitapurohit@cdnsol.com
+91-731-4035927
End
Source:
Email:***@cdnsol.com Email Verified
Tags:Indiasoft 2018, Indiasoft
Industry:Technology
Location:Bengaluru - Karnataka - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CDN Solutions Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share