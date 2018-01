CDN Solutions Group Exhibits in Indiasoft 2018 to Innovate IT Solutions

The world's leading IT outsourcing company CDN Solutions Group is all set to exhibit in Indiasoft 2018 for the 8th consecutive time. They will available at stand A-77 to solve technology pain areas in business.

-- Top IT service providers CDN Solutions Group recently confirmed their availability in Indiasoft 2018 show. CDN is one of the innovative technology service provider firm established in 2000 and they are the regular exhibitor of Indiasoft show. Their expertise level in web development, mobile app development, software development and latest technologies development has been amazing the visitors of the Indiasoft trade show in past few years. This year they will provide a brief of how emerging technologies can profitise industries and the solutions they developed using latest technologies.IndiaSoft is one of the best IT trade show held in India where exhibitors and visitors participates from all over the world. Indiasoft 2018 is the base where more than 400 Foreign IT buyers from around 75+ countries meet 150 Indian IT solution provider companies under one roof.CDN Solutions Group help organization who are seeking for technology services right from ideation to execution. CDN Solutions Group takes an agile, collaborative approach to create customized IT solutions for all industry verticals. Currently they are focused on developing solutions for technologies such as Internet of Things, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Beacon, Wearable, Hardware Integration, Web development, mobile app development, and ecommerce development. So this is the good news for Indiasoft 2018 attendees who are seeking for business solution provider, they can discuss their pain areas in business at stand A-77 with experts of CDN Solutions Group.Contact CDN Solutions Group to schedule a meeting in Indiasoft 2018 at stand A-77 here: - https://www.cdnsol.com/ contact Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a global leader in IT outsourcing and consulting. The team CDN always bring new ideas, inspiration and passion to help clients succeed in a changing business environment. CDN Solutions Group have a unique understanding of the emerging world of business and technology. A unique approach to develop a solution, deep domain knowledge and 17 years of vast experience in business technology solutions differentiate CDN's service ability. Know more here: - https://www.cdnsol.com Ankita Purohit+91-731-4035927https://www.cdnsol.com