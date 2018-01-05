News By Tag
EEW President Dianna Hobbs to minister in Bermuda during Women's Weekend Celebration
Christian women are excited to welcome the sought-after speaker
The Empowering Everyday Women Ministries founder, who has been traveling and sharing her testimony of miraculous healing across the nation, confirmed the news on her "Your Daily Cup of Inspiration"
"I'm pretty excited that next month I'll be ministering in Bermuda, on that beautiful island there," said Hobbs, during her broadcast that reaches 50,000 listeners worldwide since its launch in early 2016.
According to Hobbs' executive team, the First Church of God in Pembroke will host the sought-after speaker, psalmist, best-selling author and award-winning Christian media specialist.
She will be ministering on the theme, "Loosed from Bondage," which is fitting in light of her deliverance from the bondage of physical affliction at a prayer service March 26, fsbdt 2017.
"I will see you soon to share the word of the Lord with you," added Hobbs, 41, who was instantly cured of two autoimmune diseases, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, after medical doctors gave up on her.
Some would have been resigned to their fate and prepared to die after hospitalizations, surgeries, the strongest drugs and top specialists could not help—but not one of America's Top 100 bloggers for women of faith. Hobbs' unrelenting faith pushed her to fight back through prayer. She and her team rallied intercessors to come together and intercede for healing.
God heard and answered.
Details of Hobbs' harrowing battle is set to be released in book form on March 26, 2018—the one-year anniversary of her healing.
Inside sources say the autobiographical work, titled, God Did It:A True Story of Miraculous Healing, will be available for pre-order very soon.
To learn more about Hobbs, visit http://www.EmpoweringEverydayWomen.com.
ABOUT DIANNA HOBBS
Dianna Hobbs, who has been named one of the Top 100 bloggers in America for women of faith and one of the 70 Most Influential Black Christian History-Makers, is the award-winning founder of Empowering Everyday Women Ministries, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization. EEW, Inc. distributes free resources worldwide to strengthen believers in Jesus Christ and spread the Gospel, while launching numerous humanitarian initiatives to help needy families.
