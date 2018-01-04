News By Tag
* dj
* Wedding
* Jon Brown
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Unite Entertainment Honored for Excellence in 10th Annual WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards
WeddingWire Inc., the leading global online marketplace for the wedding and events industry, annually recognizes the top five percent of wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. The top local wedding professionals in more than 20 service categories from venues to florists are awarded the prestigious accolade.
Unite Entertainment was recognized as a recipient solely based on reviews from newlyweds and their experiences working with them. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients.
"This is the tenth year we've celebrated our top-rated vendors who have helped millions of couples celebrate one of the most important days of their lives," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "This group of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals, such as Unite Entertainment, not only make wedding planning simpler for engaged couples, but also serve as a trusted partner in helping to make WeddingWire the go-to place for wedding planning. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievement."
Unite Entertainment is thrilled to be one of the top DJ Companies in Los Angeles on WeddingWire.com.
For more information on Unite Entertainment, feel free to visit www.unite-entertainment.com.
To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples' Choice AwardsⓇ, please visit www.weddingwire.com/
About Unite Entertainment
Founded in 1997 by Jon Brown, DJ and producer, Los Angeles-based Unite Entertainment is an event entertainment company specializing in DJs and sound production for weddings, corporate events fsbdt and more.Catering to clientele who seek a unique experience and a quality event, rather than a boilerplate set list and an average sound, Unite Entertainment provides a personalized approach to each and every one of its valued clients. Having executed thousands of events over a two decade span, from Southern California to New York, their reputation has been built upon integrity and a true love for bringing people together to celebrate…UNITE!!!
About WeddingWire, Inc.
WeddingWire, Inc. is the leading global online marketplace connecting consumers with event and creative professionals. Operating within a $200 billion industry, WeddingWire, Inc. hosts 10 million monthly unique users across its mobile and web platforms. Consumers are able to read over 3 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a database of over 400,000 businesses. Globally, it provides these businesses the technology they need to serve their clients through advertising, marketing and business management tools such as websites, payment processing, invoicing and contracts. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio of sites serves couples and businesses across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, making it the worldwide leader in weddings with brands including Bodas.net, Casamentos.com.br, Matrimonio.com and more. The company employs more than 900 and maintains global headquarters in Chevy Chase, MD and international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse