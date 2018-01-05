News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
2017 Official Prestigious Yelp Recipient Awarded to Wash Ninja® Eco-Friendly Auto Detailing
The customer experience is unique with no mess, trucks, trailers, or large water tanks. The organization saves an estimated 70,000 gallons of water per year with their own non-toxic and biodegradable waterless car wash products now available on Amazon to customers in all 50 U.S. states. In 2017, the organization put their waterless car wash service in a bottle and became an approved Amazon partner launching their first two green-friendly fsbdt car care products.
The Wash Ninja® premium waterless car wash method and products have proven results being applied on hundreds of vehicles since the startup launched. The company provides an extensive photo gallery of vehicles serviced on the Wash Ninja® website, and their social media channels reaching thousands of social media fans. Based on Twitter followers in Jacksonville, FL, Wash Ninja® currently ranks as a Top 20 social media account.
The company created a series of short videos on the green-friendly automotive detailing service and car care product line with features and how-to videos. Consumers can watch these videos on the official Wash Ninja® website, or social media channels including YouTube.
Wash Ninja® is honored to be a 2017 Yelp Award Recipient and to serve customers with more services and products to be announced. The mission of Wash Ninja® is to do more with less natural resources minimizing the strain on the environment with professional green-friendly car care products and services. The company maintains a strong commitment to preserve the planet and give back to the environment.
Visit the full newsroom on the Wash Ninja® website at www.wash.ninja to learn more.
About Wash Ninja, Inc.
Wash Ninja® provides premium eco-friendly waterless car wash products and professional automotive detailing services with zero waste delivering the finest results.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse