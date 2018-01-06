News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Career Step Donates $15,000 to the Special Olympics in Conjunction With Employee Wellness Initiative
Career Step is proud to announce that through the efforts of its employees the company has donated $15,000 to Special Olympics.
"Workout Wednesday! is a way to encourage employees to get out of the office, enjoy our beautiful surroundings here in Utah and build stronger relationships with each other," said Steve Tober, Career Step President and CEO. "Giving back to our community is a strong part of our culture, so it made sense to add a charitable component to this wellness program. It is always inspiring to see how enthusiastic everyone is about the program and how it leads to a meaningful donation for the Special Olympics."
Career Step holds WoW! events twice a month. Employees are encouraged to get out of the office to walk, bike or run with their co-workers during their lunch hour. They report their miles, which translate into a dollar amount for every mile they have traveled, and the company donates that amount to the Special Olympics. In 2017, the Career Step team put in approximately 1.200 miles.
Over the past 4 years, Career Step has partnered with the Special Olympics. In addition to financial donations through the WoW! program, Career Step employees also spend time volunteering at several Special Olympics events throughout the year in Utah.
"At Career Step fsbdt our mission is to make a difference in the lives our students, our employees, and our community," said Allen Miller, Career Step Vice President of People Strategy. "Partnering with the Special Olympics allows us to impact our community in a meaningful way, and our employees love it. We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Special Olympics and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together in 2018."
For more information on Career Step, visit CareerStep.com (http://careerstep.com/?
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse