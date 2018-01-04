News By Tag
The Garden State Philharmonic Nominated in 2018 JERSEYARTS.COM People's Choice Awards
The Garden State Philharmonic Among Nominees for Favorite Symphony/Orchestra in 10th Annual Contest
"The Garden State Philharmonic is incredibly grateful for this nomination as Favorite Symphony/Orchestra,"
The Garden State Philharmonic and the other contenders in the 2018 People's Choice Awards were nominated by their peers through the Jersey Arts Marketers network, which is made up of hundreds of arts groups across the state. Now, 11 arts districts and 116 organizations will compete in 18 categories, including favorite music festival, art gallery, small theatre, ballet company and more.
"Fans of the N.J. arts scene are passionate and loyal, and for good reason," said Nick Paleologos, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. "This program has grown beyond our expectations, and that's a direct result of the distinctive, thriving arts industry in this state offering high-quality experiences all year round."
Public voting began January 8 at noon and runs through February 20, 2018 at www.JerseyArts.com/
"Our state is rich with cultural and artistic opportunities,"
For a full list of nominees and categories, please visit www.JerseyArts.com/
About The Garden State Philharmonic
The mission of the Garden State Philharmonic is to maintain and operate fsbdt a professional symphony orchestra at the Jersey Shore; to give concerts of cultural and educational value in and for the community; and to foster such related activities that will encourage interest in and appreciation of music. Beginning as a community orchestra in 1955, the Garden State Philharmonic now boasts a professional symphony orchestra, a three-tier youth orchestra, a youth chorus as well as a community chorus providing performances celebrating the arts throughout the calendar year. The Garden State Philharmonic strives to preserve classical music, promote arts education and foster an appreciation and love of music.
About JerseyArts.com and Discover Jersey Arts
JerseyArts.com is the official website of Discover Jersey Arts, a cosponsored project of the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation and New Jersey State Council on the Arts dedicated to increasing the awareness of and participation in the arts in New Jersey. The site features a comprehensive cultural events calendar and arts directory; feature stories on Culture Vultures Arts Weekly and the Jersey Arts Podcast; details on Jersey Arts Membership, including discounts and exclusive member events; an online gallery of New Jersey artists; and other content about the state's cultural community.
Contact
Allison Walter, Managing Director
Garden State Philharmonic
***@gardenstatephilharmonic.org
