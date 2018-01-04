 
News By Tag
* Orchestra
* Symphony
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toms River
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

The Garden State Philharmonic Nominated in 2018 JERSEYARTS.COM People's Choice Awards

The Garden State Philharmonic Among Nominees for Favorite Symphony/Orchestra in 10th Annual Contest
 
 
18vote-300x125
18vote-300x125
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Orchestra
* Symphony

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Toms River - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Awards

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Jan. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- The Garden State Philharmonic is pleased to announce its nomination for Favorite Symphony/Orchestra in the 2018 JerseyArts.com People's Choice Awards. Now in its 10th year, the annual awards program run by Discover Jersey Arts pays tribute to the work of New Jersey's vital, vibrant and diverse arts organizations. With the ballots now prepped, it's time for arts lovers across the state to vote for their favorite local arts organizations.

"The Garden State Philharmonic is incredibly grateful for this nomination as Favorite Symphony/Orchestra," said Allison Walter, Managing Director at The Garden State Philharmonic. "We're honored to be recognized by our fellow colleagues, and to be a part of such a strong arts community that drives one another to thrive. We hope our patrons, donors and community members will also support us by voting in this year's Awards."

The Garden State Philharmonic and the other contenders in the 2018 People's Choice Awards were nominated by their peers through the Jersey Arts Marketers network, which is made up of hundreds of arts groups across the state. Now, 11 arts districts and 116 organizations will compete in 18 categories, including favorite music festival, art gallery, small theatre, ballet company and more.

"Fans of the N.J. arts scene are passionate and loyal, and for good reason," said Nick Paleologos, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. "This program has grown beyond our expectations, and that's a direct result of the distinctive, thriving arts industry in this state offering high-quality experiences all year round."

Public voting began January 8 at noon and runs through February 20, 2018 at www.JerseyArts.com/Vote. Last year, nearly 18,000 ballots were cast, and even more are expected during this milestone year.

"Our state is rich with cultural and artistic opportunities," said Adam Perle, President & CEO of ArtPride New Jersey, which cosponsors the Discover Jersey Arts program with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. "The People's Choice Awards provides an opportunity to showcase the abundance of creativity across N.J., celebrating both winners and nominees with spirit and passion."

For a full list of nominees and categories, please visit www.JerseyArts.com/Vote.

About The Garden State Philharmonic

The mission of the Garden State Philharmonic is to maintain and operate fsbdt a professional symphony orchestra at the Jersey Shore; to give concerts of cultural and educational value in and for the community; and to foster such related activities that will encourage interest in and appreciation of music. Beginning as a community orchestra in 1955, the Garden State Philharmonic now boasts a professional symphony orchestra, a three-tier youth orchestra, a youth chorus as well as a community chorus providing performances celebrating the arts throughout the calendar year. The Garden State Philharmonic strives to preserve classical music, promote arts education and foster an appreciation and love of music.

About JerseyArts.com and Discover Jersey Arts

JerseyArts.com is the official website of Discover Jersey Arts, a cosponsored project of the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation and New Jersey State Council on the Arts dedicated to increasing the awareness of and participation in the arts in New Jersey. The site features a comprehensive cultural events calendar and arts directory; feature stories on Culture Vultures Arts Weekly and the Jersey Arts Podcast; details on Jersey Arts Membership, including discounts and exclusive member events; an online gallery of New Jersey artists; and other content about the state's cultural community.

Contact
Allison Walter, Managing Director
Garden State Philharmonic
***@gardenstatephilharmonic.org
End
Source:
Email:***@gardenstatephilharmonic.org Email Verified
Tags:Orchestra, Symphony
Industry:Music
Location:Toms River - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Garden State Philharmonic News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share