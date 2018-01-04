News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Phillip Cohen Named One of the St. Louis Region's Most Admired CEOs by Small Business Monthly
The top CEOs are selected from nominations and recommendations from executives throughout the region. The selection is based on not only business success but also on financial support and time spent to create a better community.
"I am humbled to receive this recognition which is the result of an effort by not just one person but our entire team at Cohen Architectural Woodworking. Our success is measured not only in revenue but by individual growth and accomplishment. We believe in giving those who are willing to work hard a second chance to succeed in life, no matter their background. Our staff is involved with many charitable endeavors and is committed to helping the communities we serve. It is a great honor to be recognized by other business owners throughout the St. Louis region," said Cohen.
St. Louis Small Business Monthly is a magazine providing business ideas, strategies and insights for business owners to help them grow their companies. The complete listing of the top CEOs, photos and articles are featured in the January, 2018 edition of the magazine in print and at http://sbmon.com.
ABOUT fsbdt COHEN ARCHITECTURAL WOODWORKING
Founded in 1982, Cohen Architectural Woodworking is a family-owned architectural woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri. Two things are obvious to anyone walking through our doors–we care about relationships and we care about excellence. Cohen standardizes and builds high-quality custom millwork components and casework for healthcare, education, retail, transportation, hotels, and more, for new construction, renovation, and disaster reconstruction. The firm has won multiple awards including the Architectural Woodwork Institute's Award of Excellence for four separate projects, the Missouri Governor's Small Business of the Year award, the Small Business of the Year award from the Rolla Chamber of Commerce, and, most recently Phillip Cohen was presented with the 2017 SBA Small Business Person of the Year award for the State of Missouri. Additional accolades include qualifying for the Inc. 5000, named to the list of Best Places to Work by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and named a Top Family Owned Business by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information visit http://cohenwoodworking.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse