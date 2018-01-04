 
Working Wear Upgrades Their Collection with New Stock of the Best Waterproof Jackets

 
 
MANCHESTER, England - Jan. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- The UK based leading supplier, Working Wear Ltd, has launched their new collection of quality waterproof jackets as workwears. They are offering the jackets with adjustable cuffs and shaped fit for both men and women.

The company elaborated on the details of the jackets. They sport dual zipped hand warmers in lower pockets along with two lower cargo pockets.

Striving to offer the best waterproof jacket to the customers, these products have been designed with back vents to ensure easy ventilation. Their 150g to 100% nylon PVC coated material makes the product extremely durable as well as comfortable in every aspect.

The company is also offering rain jackets for kids of age group 5 to 14.
This newest addition to the apparel section has products with varied colours. Jackets for adults also come in different sizes to fit every body. Each product has a different specification and can be used for multiple purposes.

The marketing head of the company said, "We value our customers and thus, are also offering the best waterproof jacket with thermo-guard installation at such an affordable range."

According to the sales head, the ordered jackets will be delivered within a few days' span and clients will also be able to enjoy five easy ways of payment and added volume order discounts.

About the company:
Working Wear Ltd is a pioneering company based in the UK offering workwear essentials and accessories fsbdt including the latest best waterproof jacket. They have expertise in providing workwear and personal protection equipment along with corporate uniforms. Additional to that, they also deal with different brands to help create a unique identity for a company to stand out.

Contact Details:
Website: www.workingwear.uk.com
Email: SALES@WORKINGWEAR.UK.COM
Phone: 0161 684 1888
Twitter: https://twitter.com/workingwearltd/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/workingwearltd/
Google+: https://plus.google.com/117855720827668373182

