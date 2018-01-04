A well-equipped residential project to get a happy life

The residential apartments include stunning floor plan that makes them look modern and unique. These are the most outstanding features of this residential venture that make it a right choice for getting a comfortable and convenient life.

Media Contact

***@glorice.com

9582226447 9582226447

End

-- Nirala Group introduces a new residential venture named Nirala Aspire in Noida extension. It is the attractive and highly preferred location that gets more fame among residential buyers due to its new development. The residential apartments include stunning floor plan that makes them look modern and unique. These are the most outstanding features of this residential venture that make it a right choice for getting a comfortable and convenient life. This project is also enriched with lots of basic facilities and amenities such as club, swimming pool, play area, and park. The most significant thing about this housing venture is that it allows residents fsbdt to live in an awesome living environment. The residential apartments of this project are covered by fresh greeneries. These are great refreshment resources that allow people to get an excellent lifestyle.The specially developed and uniquely crafted residential venture comes with an array of exclusive features such as huge car parking area, laundry provision, supermarket, endless power backup as well as water supply. There is an attractive lobby entrance present in every tower of these residential apartments. Along with this, the housing project has specially designed entrance facilities, healthcare facilities on call, taxi on call, lifts and service life. This project also comes with some additional amenities including badminton court, luxurious clubhouse, lawn tennis court, billiards table, children play area, cafeteria, basketball court and much more. Every floor plan of this project is nicely crafted by the qualified architect. This project has an excellent location map that delivers the comfortable and accessible features to the residents.