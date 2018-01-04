End

-- Trader chatter is circulating that MY Size, Inc. (MYSZ) could be reaching a deal with Amazon for a potential acquisition or takeover of the company with rumored reports indicating a price target of $16 price per share. Amazon has spent the past few years making plain its intention to get into clothing. The company has introduced thousands of fashion products, launched a half-dozen private labels, and is even coming for underwear. Traditional retailers are already feeling the impact: Last year, Amazon claimed just $3.4 billion of the $200 fsbdt billion US apparel market, according to data from One Click Retail; but while overall apparel sales grew 3% over 2015, Amazon's were up 25%. Instinet's Simeon Siegel recently suggested that Amazon's apparel sales could reach as high as $85 billion by 2020. Even Siegel's low-end estimate of $45 billion for 2020's apparel sales keeps the e-commerce outfit at the top of the heap.Some of the content may include mentions of rumors, chatter, or unconfirmed information. Readers should beware that while unconfirmed information may be correlated with increased volatility in securities, price movements based on unofficial information may change quickly based on increased speculation, clarification, or release of official news.