January 2018





January 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654


Angila Allen acquires Minuteman Press Brookfield

Brookfield, Wis. company to celebrate January 12, 2018 with open house and ribbon-cutting
 
 
Angila Allen
Angila Allen
 
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Jan. 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Independently-owned Minuteman Press Brookfield is celebrating an open house and ribbon-cutting with The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce on Friday, January 12, 2018, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. The ribbon-cutting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Minuteman Press is located at 13680 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wis. 53005.

Angila Allen, president of Minuteman Press Brookfield, said, "We strive for an outstanding, total customer experience from the first time someone walks through our door, and throughout the years as they continuously refill orders. We are a woman-owned business; I took ownership on August 7, 2017, after the original 18-year owner retired. My background is in sales and marketing with an emphasis on mortgage lending; my focus here at Minuteman Press is the development of business relationships, sales and marketing."

Minuteman Press Brookfield does traditional printing of business cards, envelopes, letterhead, post cards, brochures, mail campaigns, birth announcements, invitations, graduation events, holiday cards, memorial items, and more. They also provide promotional products; fsbdt some examples are pens, apparel, signs, banners, cups, plaques, and awards.

Allen continued, "Our staff, all of whom stayed on from the original owner, is knowledgeable, diligent, trustworthy, kind and committed, with over 50 years of combined experience. We have graphic designers as well to provide enhanced customer service.

"I enjoy meeting people and discovering what is important to them, and how I can be helpful. I hope to provide businesses in the area opportunities to grow by designing, printing and promoting their services. It is my goal to develop relationships within the business community and to help make the economy of Wisconsin stronger. As businesses grow, that will, in turn, increase employment opportunities."

For more information on Minuteman Press Brookfield, contact Angila Allen at 262-781-9622, or aallen@minutemanbrookfield.com and www.minutemanbrookfield.com

Minuteman Press Brookfield can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MinutemanPressBrookfield/

Source:Minuteman Press Brookfield
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Tags:Printing Business, Angila Allen, Minuteman Press
Industry:Retail
Location:Brookfield - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Executives
