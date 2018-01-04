News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Angila Allen acquires Minuteman Press Brookfield
Brookfield, Wis. company to celebrate January 12, 2018 with open house and ribbon-cutting
Angila Allen, president of Minuteman Press Brookfield, said, "We strive for an outstanding, total customer experience from the first time someone walks through our door, and throughout the years as they continuously refill orders. We are a woman-owned business; I took ownership on August 7, 2017, after the original 18-year owner retired. My background is in sales and marketing with an emphasis on mortgage lending; my focus here at Minuteman Press is the development of business relationships, sales and marketing."
Minuteman Press Brookfield does traditional printing of business cards, envelopes, letterhead, post cards, brochures, mail campaigns, birth announcements, invitations, graduation events, holiday cards, memorial items, and more. They also provide promotional products; fsbdt some examples are pens, apparel, signs, banners, cups, plaques, and awards.
Allen continued, "Our staff, all of whom stayed on from the original owner, is knowledgeable, diligent, trustworthy, kind and committed, with over 50 years of combined experience. We have graphic designers as well to provide enhanced customer service.
"I enjoy meeting people and discovering what is important to them, and how I can be helpful. I hope to provide businesses in the area opportunities to grow by designing, printing and promoting their services. It is my goal to develop relationships within the business community and to help make the economy of Wisconsin stronger. As businesses grow, that will, in turn, increase employment opportunities."
For more information on Minuteman Press Brookfield, contact Angila Allen at 262-781-9622, or aallen@minutemanbrookfield.com and www.minutemanbrookfield.com
Minuteman Press Brookfield can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse