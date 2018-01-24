News By Tag
The Queens Chamber of Commerce and Google Offer Workshop to Grow Your Business Online
The Queens Chamber of Commerce hold several free workshops each month open to the public. They are informative and helpful to businesses. This month the workshop is from Google and promises to be insightful grow online business.
Learn how customers find your business online and how to promote your online presence with search engine optimization (SEO) and online advertising. We also introduce tools to help you run your business online, including Google Analytics and
G Suite.
You will learn tips for measuring online success:
You invest time, effort, and resources into being online, but do you know how much it's worth to your bottom line? This workshop introduces ways to track and measure progress, so you can find out.
January 24, 2018 - 2:00 PM
Complimentary Admission and Parking - Open to All
Queens Chamber of Commerce
75-20 Astoria Boulevard, Jackson Height, NY 11370
Enter on 25th Avenue entrance, proceed to the left around to the West entrance and come
to Suite 140. If parking is tight, you can park next door at the Home Depot.
The speaker from Google will be Randi Penfill. Randi is a speaker for Google's Get Your Business Online program. She has more than 20 years experience in sales, business development, marketing, team building, and public speaking. Her passion...helping small businesses and nonprofits take control of their digital footprint.
As a professional speaker and trainer, Randi has educated thousands of small businesses and nonprofits. She brings enthusiasm and experience to every workshop and conversation about digital marketing. Her knowledge about fsbdt business, strategic planning and social media marketing is evidenced by frequent requests to be a keynote speaker and participate in panel discussions. She is a SCORE mentor, member of multiple Chambers of Commerce, and volunteers for various nonprofits. Randi's areas of expertise include CRM, SaaS, Salesforce, business development, and all aspects of online marketing.
Please register in advance for this workshop here: https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/
Bridget O'Brien
bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
9177805589
