Transaction Announcement - Vending Industry

Broker, Chris Warfel, of Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado Closes A Transaction in the Vending Industry

Business Man Using His Tablet

Contact

Marketing Coordinator

***@tworlddenver.com Marketing Coordinator

End

-- Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a healthy vending machine business traded hands with the support of Business Broker, Chris Warfel."As a proponent of eating healthy and staying active, I really enjoyed the opportunity to list this healthy vending business" says Chris Warfel, a Business Broker with Transworld. "They have such a great concept and I was happy to identify a buyer ready to take it over!"This healthy vending machine business offers its customers healthy snack and beverage alternatives to your everyday vending machine. This business is a great recession proof and profitable company providing a flexible lifestyle to its ownership. The previous owner decided to move on to focus on other ventures and is excited to pass the reins on to the new buyer!Transworld Colorado is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of fsbdt business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information visit www.tworlddenver.com!