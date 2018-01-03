At-risk youth are one of the largest sectors liable to be victims of human rights abuses - the Gentlemen's Course seeks to teach these young people basic human rights so that they can protect themselves.

-- Mr. Christopher King, grandson of Blues legend BB King and human rights advocate, held the 2Annual Gentlemen's Ball Against Human Trafficking event in Downtown Clearwater's Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology's international religious retreat. The event was held on Saturday, January 6th."Our goal in The Gentlemen's Course is to educate youth on the importance of proper daily attire and morals and self value," said Mr. King, "And to also protect their way of life by giving them the knowledge of their 30 Human Rights, something forgotten or unknown by many adults."Mr. Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology, opened the event and welcomed the 350 guests to the Fort Harrison.Mr. Christopher King was the main speaker and introduced the United for Human Rights program, one of the largest non-governmental human rights education initiatives, leading millions to discover their rights. To further educate youth on their rights, Mr. King presented Human Rights Educator Kits to 5 organizations;Agape Career Counseling Group, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Men of Vision, Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa and Safe and Sound Hillsborough.After a raffle, raising funds against human trafficking, the entertainment began with one-man-band Eems. Using a ukulele, Eems performed a set of original songs including Closed Doors and Small Dreams. His performance included playing parts of his song, recording it on stage and looping that sound, making a complete song which he then sings to.For more information about United for Human Rights, the Gentlemen's Course or holding and event fsbdt in the Fort Harrison, contact Dylan Pires at (727) 467-6860.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison in Downtown Clearwater has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.