Transaction Announcement - Sales Training Industry

-- Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local sales training business was traded to a new owner with the help of Al Fialkovich."I really enjoy getting to work with other innovative franchises" says Al Fialkovich, a Business Broker with Transworld. "Being a franchise myself, I have a unique understanding of the circumstances a franchise resale presents and managed to find a buyer with the appropriate skill set to support the business.This business is a leading provider of sales training for companies that want to increase productivity and profits. The business's services offer sales strategy, leadership and management tactics. Throughout the years this business has received numerous awards and recognition for their outstanding business. They have maintained year over year revenue growth, so they are poised for success with the new owner!About Transworld Business Advisors of ColoradoTransworld Colorado is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has fsbdt the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information visit www.tworlddenver.com!