Sole Resource of All of Alla Renée Bozarth's In-print Books

 
SANDY, Ore. - Jan. 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Bear Blessings Soul Cards is proud to announce we are the sole resource of all of Alla Renée Bozarth's in-print books along with the only store to offer Soul Cards featuring her poetry and the artwork of Susan Lind-Kanne.

Bear Blessings Soul Cards is an online store whose products focus on expressing loving, supportive friendships and aiding individuals who are in transition, on a spiritual path or recovering from grievous losses.

Bear Blessings is devoted to the work of one of the Episcopal Church's feminist movement members, Alla Renée Bozarth, one of the Philadelphia Eleven, who were the history-making women who became the first female Episcopal priests in 1974.

Our Soul Cards are soothing poetry offered to empower us through these difficult times and fsbdt are suitable for framing. Give the gift of poetry to a friend, a loved one, or yourself. Our cards are a gift in themselves – a true keepsake.

We have also started a GoFundMe page (I like to call it, GodFundMe) to collect funds to help grow our business and publish Alla's 14 unpublished books of poetry. There is a drop-down link to GoFundMe on our home page.


Visit Bear BearBlessings.com (http://www.bearblessings.com/) today!

Susan Lind-Kanne
***@bearblessings.com
