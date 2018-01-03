 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Continental National Bank as a Gold Member

The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Continental National Bank as a Gold Member
 
 
DORAL, Fla. - Jan. 8, 2018 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Continental National Bank as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Continental National Bank will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome Continental National Bank!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Continental National Bank

Continental National Bank has been at the heart of the Miami community for 4 decades. As a result of their experienced staff, commitment to excellence, and extensive community involvement, they have developed a reputation for caring about their customers and providing quality service. They offer a full range of financial products and services for businesses and individuals, from home improvement loans and wealth management, to business loans and letters of credit.

As a premier community banking institution, gaining customer loyalty and providing quality banking services remain their highest priorities. Special services such as quick turnarounds on loan requests, providing account balances by telephone, and personalized assistance, illustrate their commitment to customers' banking needs, and their dedication to building relationships that last a lifetime.

Established in 1974 as Miami's first Cuban-American owned national bank, Continental National Bank has grown from a single branch location in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood to five branches located throughout Dade County, including locations in downtown Miami, Hialeah, Sweetwater and Doral.

They help their customers grow and prosper by providing sound banking practices, high-quality financial products and services, and consultative advice from a fsbdt team of seasoned banking professionals, many of whom have been with Continental National Bank over 10 years.

In addition to serving the community's financial needs, their officers and directors support its civic interests by participating in various community charities and civic organizations.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Continental National Bank

narana@continentalbank.com
www.continentalbank.com

