News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Childress Agency, Inc. Acquires Cyberbility
Fredericksburg Based Agency Announces Acquisition of Fellow Website Firm Cyberbility.
The Childress Agency, Inc. (childressagency.com)
CAI is a full-service marketing firm, specializing in branding, strategy, web design and social media. Their personalized approach to each client brings the full breadth of marketing and communications to create the truly, creative brand experience. This acquisition builds on the web design team and social media efforts of our existing and future clients. As the digital age continues to expand and change, so does CAI.
"We are pleased to welcome the Cyberbility team to the CAI family and look forward to joining forces to take our people-based marketing capabilities to new heights," said Gerald Childress, President and CEO
of CAI. "As we continue to grow it is important that we also continue to deliver vibrant, modern services to each and every client, no matter the size. The combination of our experiences and background gives way to a multitude of innovative avenues to the brands we serve." Gerald further comments, "It is equally important to us, that we are a perfect cultural and professional fit as we grow, both to employees and our clients."
About The Childress Agency:
The Childress Agency Inc. is a full-service marketing and communications agency fsbdt located predominately in historic, downtown Fredericksburg, VA. CAI began as a website design firm founded by President and CEO Gerald Childress, a Service Disabled Veteran, having served in the Marine Corps during Desert Storm. The agency is a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) through the Veterans Administration and SWaM Certified through the Commonwealth of Virginia. Satellite teams are housed in Los Angeles, CA and New York City, NY.
"We dare to dream. We are obsessive about learning your personal history and story. We don't worry about being too different or out of the norm, instead we embrace and inspire change. You don't need to be big to be great, what evolves from genuine passion is being better and that leads to being bigger and the best."
Where does your story begin? That is where CAI comes in: with a range of experienced staff from 2 years to 30 years in the business, they create a team that applies years or knowledge, sprinkled with the fresh, dreamers of tomorrow. Launching as a small website agency delivering custom, user friendly sites. From the very beginning, clients were thrilled with their creativity and returned requesting additional services. Founder, Gerald added the best and the brightest to support the demand. Today they work on building brands from the idea up. Whether an app or a brochure or a marketing strategy, CAI delivers. Building beautifully designed projects that accelerate a brand through unique user experiences. They focus on providing clients with bold, creative brand identities, advertising and beautiful custom websites. http://www.childressagency.com
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Debbie Fleischer at 540.412.5199 or email at www.childressagency.com.
Contact
The Childress Agency, Inc./Debbie Fleischer
dfleischer@childressagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse