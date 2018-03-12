News By Tag
Brigadier James Daniel from Defence Equipment & Support to Present At Future Soldier Technology 2018
SMi Reports: Senior representation confirmed to present from the hosting nation at Future Solider Technology 2018
As the only meeting solely dedicated to enhancing soldier modernisation programmes, Future Soldier Technology 2018 will provide a unique opportunity to see how emerging technologies and materials are used to overcome challenges in soldier modernisation programmes, from across the world.
Building on the successes of last year's meeting, Future Soldier Technology 2018 will also include a dedicated pre-conference focus day on Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness, on 12th March 2018.
Brigadier James Daniel MBE will present on: 'Developing the Agile and Versatile Infantry Forces of The Future Through Revolutionary Soldier Systems'. Covering:
· Current work within the DE&S to develop communication solutions for non-mechanised infantry forces and how they are integrated into the wider network
· Optimising power usage within soldier technologies to give infantry a battlefield edge for longer
· Work within the Special Projects Search and Countermeasures (SPCS) to deliver unmanned ground vehicles to support warfighter situational awareness
· Reducing soldier carry through technological and material innovations to increase troop mobility and agility
He will be joining the event's best-to-date international speaker line-up of 33 military and industry experts involved in soldier modernisation, from across the globe.
Expert speakers fsbdt include senior representatives from: British Army, US Army, French Army, Canadian Forces, Norwegian Army, Royal Marines, Swedish Army, German Army, US Marine Corps, Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, Swedish Defence Research Agency, Defence Equipment and Support, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and in-Service Support (BAAINBw), DSTL, FOI, Fraunhofer Institut Chemische Technologie, TT Electronics - Connectors Business Unit, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI), T N O Human Factors Research Institute, Glenair Inc., Microflown AVISA, GMRE Inc, University of Southern California and more.
A full list of speakers is available to download from the event website.
The £100 early bird booking discount expires 31st January 2018.
Future Soldier Technology 2018
Focus day: 12th March 2018
Conference: 13th and 14th March 2018
London, UK
Lead Sponsor: GMRE Inc | Gold Sponsor: Glenair | Sponsors: 3M, BAE Systems, Blackbox Biometrics, Domo Tactical Communications, Fischer Connectors, GETAC, Microflown AVISA, Onmetics, Revision Military, Source Virtus Soldier System, Thales, TT Electronics and UltraLYNX
