Brigadier James Daniel from Defence Equipment & Support to Present At Future Soldier Technology 2018

SMi Reports: Senior representation confirmed to present from the hosting nation at Future Solider Technology 2018

Future Soldier Technology

-- SMi is thrilled to announce Brigadier James Daniel MBE, Head Soldier, Training and Special Programmes from Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S UK MoD), will be delivering the host nation opening address this March in London, at 2018's Future Soldier Technology conference., Future Soldier Technology 2018 will provide a unique opportunity to see how emerging technologies and materials are used to overcome challenges in soldier modernisation programmes, from across the world.Building on the successes of last year's meeting, Future Soldier Technology 2018 will also include a dedicated pre-conference focus day on Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness, on 12th March 2018.Brigadier James Daniel MBE will present on: '. Covering:· Current work within the DE&S to develop communication solutions for non-mechanised infantry forces and how they are integrated into the wider network· Optimising power usage within soldier technologies to give infantry a battlefield edge for longer· Work within the Special Projects Search and Countermeasures (SPCS) to deliver unmanned ground vehicles to support warfighter situational awareness· Reducing soldier carry through technological and material innovations to increase troop mobility and agilityHe will be joining the event'sinvolved in soldier modernisation, from across the globe.Expert speakers fsbdt include senior representatives from: British Army, US Army, French Army, Canadian Forces, Norwegian Army, Royal Marines, Swedish Army, German Army, US Marine Corps, Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, Swedish Defence Research Agency, Defence Equipment and Support, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and in-Service Support (BAAINBw), DSTL, FOI, Fraunhofer Institut Chemische Technologie, TT Electronics - Connectors Business Unit, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI), T N O Human Factors Research Institute, Glenair Inc., Microflown AVISA, GMRE Inc, University of Southern California and more.-- END --Focus day: 12th March 2018Conference: 13th and 14th March 2018London, UKLead Sponsor: GMRE Inc | Gold Sponsor: Glenair | Sponsors: 3M, BAE Systems, Blackbox Biometrics, Domo Tactical Communications, Fischer Connectors, GETAC, Microflown AVISA, Onmetics, Revision Military, Source Virtus Soldier System, Thales, TT Electronics and UltraLYNXAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk