Silverstone collaborated with Hari Har Chai to Provide the best Organic Tea
Silverstone is one of the largest importer and wholesale supplier of quality incense sticks, spiritual and new age gifts which include dream catchers, singing bowls, worry dolls and many more. They supply their products to the retailers and practitioner-
In addition to working with famous international brands, the company is dedicated to exceed their customer's expectations every day by selling the best quality products worldwide. In order to expand their offerings to customers, the company has collaborated with Hari Har Chai, the most loved chai in Australia. The thing which makes Hari Har Chai special and stand out is the quality and understanding of the spices.
Chai tea is a beautifully rich drink that is perfect for people looking for a soothing, calming and a warm beverage to sip on. The soft, delicate spices complement the experience and are perfect for people who love a more dynamic flavour profile. And you can have different flavour of Hari Har Chai (https://www.silverstone.com.au/
Christina Covington a spokesperson at Hari Har Chai, says; "After years living and learning Ayurveda in the Indian Himalayas, founder of Hari Har Chai Christina Covington, had a desire to nourish and share the love and medicinal benefits of spices in your diet. With the background in traditional Ayurveda, she developed her unique chai brand. From a few kg of chai out of her home kitchen in 1997, this solo mum has built Australia's most loved chai company known around the world. With the alchemy of Ayurveda, a hand full of love and an embodiment of salubrious spices we are all things chai. Hand blended using Australian grown low caffeine tea in Byron Bay/ Mullumbimby. One of the things that make Hari Har Chai special and stand out is the quality and understanding of the spices, their benefits, their grades, their quality providing the best spices for your chai. All natural and organic products, try our traditional chai blends, our convenient without compromise organic chai tea bags, ready to use chai concentrate, a little extra add a chai sprinkle or our 100% caffeine free chai blends. Look out for our new chai nectar wet chai blend and Ayurvedic turmeric latte mixes...
There's love in every cup......"
If you are a retailer or practitioner wanting to buy Chai tea of best quality, visit the website of Silverstone Wholesale at https://www.silverstone.com.au. If you have any queries regarding the purchasing process, you can call them at 02 6684 1444.
About Silverstone Wholesale
Silverstone Wholesale is one of Australia's largest wholesale suppliers of quality incense, crystals, holistic wellbeing products, homewares, and new age giftware. They have been in business for over 20 years and are a leader in their field with thousands of loyal and regular customers throughout Australia. Their customers include pharmacies, health food shops, newsagents, gift shops, variety stores, yoga studios, spiritualists, marketers, online retailers, naturopaths, aroma therapists, herbalists, massage therapists and other natural health practitioners. Formerly known as Silverstone Incense Traders. Now called Silverstone Wholesale to more accurately reflect that we sell more than just incense.
