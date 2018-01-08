News By Tag
Robotix unveils world's first Screen-Free tech Toys|Proud to be "Make In India Products
Developed to expose preschoolers and early elementary children to screen-free TAngible COding, 21st century skills like critical thinking, collaborative learning, the TACO line of interactive learning toys encourages learning through hands on play.
Welcome to the magic world of TACO Playbits : children can make music, solve number games, learn ABC's and much more, simply by tapping on the coding Chips with the Smart Wand.
The various Taco games provide children with play opportunities for some of the most interesting challenges.
Parents or Educators can record their own questions in any language of their choice providing unique challenges to their children using the special customization feature of TACO Playbits.
TACO Playbits is Braille compatible, enabling visually impaired children to play and learn.
TACO Robobricks - Coding, Making Simplified - children can imagine and build with colourful TACO Light bricks, Sound bricks, Colour sensor, Touch sensor, Motor bricks & much more.
Children can simply tap on the coding Chips with the smart wand to make their creations come alive. What more it is also compatible with Lego® Duplo, Mega Bloks® & Kre-O® construction blocks.
Pre-orders : available on www.robotixedu.com for a limited time beginning 7th January 2018, with the 2 TACO product(s) scheduled to ship from early September 2018.
About Robotix Learning fsbdt Solutions : Since 2009, Robotix has been on a mission to give children playful and powerful learning experiences that make learning fun and empowering them with 21st century skills.
Robotix is passionate about hands on play learning and empowers children, families and educators through educational technologies, ed-tech toys and S.T.E.A.M programmes.
We are engineers, educators, and parents enabling the next generation to invent the future.
Robotix is the creator of Phiro educational Robot, successfully funded on Kickstarter and recognised by Intel as one of America's Greatest Makers.
Indian Girls Code, an initiative by Robotix, is a free STEM education programme for underprivileged girls.
For further information, contact: info@robotixedu.com
Or visit: http://www.robotixedu.com/
