US Navy Chief Coins Honor the Backbone of the United States Navy
Navy Crow is proud to announce the release of several brand new US Navy coins honoring the men and women clearly identified as the backbone of the US Navy; the United States Navy Chiefs.
It is because of these men and women that Navycrow.Com felt it must design for this brotherhood and sisterhood of khaki, it backbone, its heart and soul and its Chiefs. Several US Navy challenge coins have been created by Navycrow.Com with exceptional quality and detail that Goat Locker's demand.
The US Navy Chief collection features one of the most recognized US Navy Chief designs in the industry created by the US Veterans at Navycrow.Com. The goat, a recognized mascot of the US Navy Chiefs and their Messes is featured with powerful crossed arms, fsbdt khaki shirt, cover, and small signs featuring terms and dates associated with these incredible leader.
The full set of US Navy Chief Anchored coins cover Seabees, Surface Warfare, Air Warfare and Submarine qualified areas with insignia displayed on each of these United States US Navy Coins!
The Chiefs coins come with the following:
· Highly detailed 3D Coin
· Antique Gold and Antique Silver Plating
· Hand Painted Blue and Green Color Accents
· 4 mm thickness
· 3″ Magnum Size
· Limited Edition
· Serialized
The US Navy Chief Anchored Challenge Coins - https://navycrow.com/
Interested in a custom US Navy Coin? Drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com and let us know what you'd like to see done!
Navy Crow also does special custom work for ships, subs, shore commands, and veteran organizations!
Check out the new designs, along with Navy Crow's other great military memorabilia, at our website: http://www.navycrow.com
