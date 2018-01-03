 
News By Tag
* Navy Chiefs
* Us Navy Coins
* Challenge Coins
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Norfolk
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


US Navy Chief Coins Honor the Backbone of the United States Navy

Navy Crow is proud to announce the release of several brand new US Navy coins honoring the men and women clearly identified as the backbone of the US Navy; the United States Navy Chiefs.
 
 
US Navy Chief Coins
US Navy Chief Coins
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Navy Chiefs
Us Navy Coins
Challenge Coins

Industry:
Apparel

Location:
Norfolk - Virginia - US

NORFOLK, Va. - Jan. 7, 2018 - PRLog -- The ability to function as the most advanced and powerful navy in history resides in its leadership. As a cornerstone of its leadership the US Navy Chief ensures that effective training, the passing along of centuries of knowledge and heritage is moved from Sailor to Sailor and its generations ensures its ability to perform at a level required to ensure the safety and security of America and her allies.

It is because of these men and women that Navycrow.Com felt it must design for this brotherhood and sisterhood of khaki, it backbone, its heart and soul and its Chiefs. Several US Navy challenge coins have been created by Navycrow.Com with exceptional quality and detail that Goat Locker's demand.

The US Navy Chief collection features one of the most recognized US Navy Chief designs in the industry created by the US Veterans at Navycrow.Com. The goat, a recognized mascot of the US Navy Chiefs and their Messes is featured with powerful crossed arms, fsbdt khaki shirt, cover, and small signs featuring terms and dates associated with these incredible leader.

The full set of US Navy Chief Anchored coins cover Seabees, Surface Warfare, Air Warfare and Submarine qualified areas with insignia displayed on each of these United States US Navy Coins!

The Chiefs coins come with the following:

·          Highly detailed 3D Coin

·         Antique Gold and Antique Silver Plating

·         Hand Painted Blue and Green Color Accents

·         4 mm thickness

·         3″ Magnum Size

·         Limited Edition

·         Serialized

The US Navy Chief Anchored Challenge Coins - https://navycrow.com/product-tag/us-navy-chiefs/


Interested in a custom US Navy Coin? Drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com and let us know what you'd like to see done!

Navy Crow also does special custom work for ships, subs, shore commands, and veteran organizations! Email us and we'll provide you an affordable and unbeatable quote to get a great new design for your command!

Check out the new designs, along with Navy Crow's other great military memorabilia, at our website: http://www.navycrow.com
End
Source:Navycrow.Com
Email:***@navycrow.com Email Verified
Tags:Navy Chiefs, Us Navy Coins, Challenge Coins
Industry:Apparel
Location:Norfolk - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Navy Crow PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share