Love at First Bite: The Hotel Saugatuck Launches 'Engagement Cake' Getaway
Lakeside bed and breakfast in Michigan teams up with local bakery to hide "Will you marry me?" messages inside cakes
"We've seen several couples get engaged here," said Al Heminger, co-owner of The Hotel Saugatuck. "We're excited to offer them such a creative and delicious way to mark such a memorable occasion."
Partners who've been waiting to pop the question, can now call ahead and have a custom mini cake baked to perfection with "Will you marry me?" (or other messaging) carefully hidden inside a protective dome. Guests choose the flavor of the six-inch cake, select from buttercream or cream cheese frosting, and choose whether they want edible silver and white sprinkles or a more stealth-looking cake without the possible telltale sprinkles. Prop rings are available too.
"These cakes are very fun to bake," said Abby Nemets, co-owner of Cookies on Call!Baked Goods® in South Haven. "We love baking all of our goods but there's something special, privileged even, of baking a cake that in essence could change someone's life."
Guests who choose the engagement cake getaway will need to contact The Hotel Saugatuck at least three business days in advance.
The engagement cake getaway includes:
· 2-night stay at The Hotel Saugatuck
· Custom "will you marry me?" mini cake
· Bottle of sparkling cider
· Two glass memento flutes
· Complimentary next-day breakfast-in-
· Complimentary in-room dessert each evening
· Complimentary wireless internet
· Complimentary parking
The engagement cake getaway costs fsbdt start at $775 plus tax per couple. Guests musts contact The Hotel Saugatuck at least three business days in advance for cake preparation. This package is available year-round.
About The Hotel Saugatuck
The Hotel Saugatuck is an 18-room luxury bed and breakfast with stunning views of Kalamazoo Lake, offering modern amenities, mere blocks from the vintage reminiscent small-town of Saugatuck and minutes from Douglas. Built in 1865, The Hotel Saugatuck, formerly the Twin Gables Inn, is the only original mill in the area still standing from the busy lumbering era. It is now comprised of a dozen rooms in the historic hotel and three duplex cottages, each with two guestrooms. All rooms feature king sized beds, private bathrooms, Jason Hydrotherapy Tubs with Micro-silk Technology, in-room breakfast, in-room dessert, fireplaces, and individual climate control. Privacy and individual attention define The Hotel Saugatuck experience. http://www.thehotelsaugatuck.com
