News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Love All The Way: Toowoomba Photographer Puts a Smile on Locals' Faces
Cherished Studios which is focused on family photography, with its socially conscious spirit aims to put a smile on faces by showing love in the ways they can to families who have loved ones affected by circumstances such as terminal illnesses.
"I love being able to capture images that stir a special feeling in you when you look at them" says Shardae Cannon, owner of Cherished Studios. "I want my clients to look at their photos and be taken right back to that moment. Feeling the love, connection and emotion that was felt right then and there. After all, isn't that why we have our pictures taken?"
The affectionate identity of the studio is underscored by its commitment to catering to photography needs of families and newlyweds such as family portraits, weddings, engagements, maternity and birth photography, among others.
Toowoomba locals and other parts of Queensland often turn to Shardae Cannon for documenting memorable experiences they can look back on. In an effort to give back to the community, Cherished Studios is inviting fsbdt affected families to reach out for free photography sessions by visiting www.cherishedstudios.com or calling Shardae Cannon on 0414-807-540.
About Cherished Studios:
Cherished Studios is owned by Toowoomba Photographer, Shardae Cannon. Specializing primarily as a family photographer in Toowoomba and different towns around the Darling Downs, Queensland, the studio also offers a range of high quality photography services including wedding and children photography at affordable prices. Visit https://www.cherishedstudios.com to view our portfolio, clients' reviews and pricing.
Media Contact
Shardae Cannon
Cherished Studios
s.cannon@cherishedstudios.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse