We The People Document Preparation Services To Reopen a Branch in Torrance, CA
We The People is very excited about reopening our We The People Document Preparation services branch in Torrance, CA. Expected Grand Opening Day is March 1, 2018
This new branch will enable us provide our services to our customers in the South Bay area including Torrance and surrounding cities and communities.
Grand Opening Day is March 1, 2018
We The People® has been a trusted name in the Legal Document Preparation industry since 1985. We help consumers represent themselves (pro se) in uncontested legal matters by preparing/typing the necessary legal documents at their directions and to court standards. We offer high quality, accurate and affordable legal document preparation. By doing it themselves, consumers usually save 50-70% of the typical fees and costs.
Our services include but are not limited to: Buy/Sell Agreement, Bankruptcy, Conservatorship, Deed of Trust, Deeds, Divorce, Fictitious Business Name Statement (DBA), Incorporations, fsbdt Guardianship of a minor, Incorporation, Legal Separation, Limited Liability Company (LLC), Living Trust, Living Will, Mobile Home Transfer, Name Change, Non-Profit Corporation, Order to Show Cause, Partnership Agreement, Paternity, Power of Attorney, Probate, Promissory Note, Response to a Divorce, Small Claims, Step-Parent Adoption by Agreement, Trademark, Will, Adoption, Notary, and Much More.
We The People Legal Document Preparation Services
