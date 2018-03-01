 
News By Tag
* Legal Paralegal
* Divorce
* Legalzoom
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lancaster
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


We The People Document Preparation Services To Reopen a Branch in Torrance, CA

We The People is very excited about reopening our We The People Document Preparation services branch in Torrance, CA. Expected Grand Opening Day is March 1, 2018
 
 
wtp_tag_cmykSm modified linkedin
wtp_tag_cmykSm modified linkedin
LANCASTER, Calif. - Jan. 6, 2018 - PRLog -- We The People is very excited about reopening our We The People Document Preparation services branch in Torrance, CA, which adds to the strength of our Brand Name and enables us to better serve our customers.

This new branch will enable us provide our services to our customers in the South Bay area including Torrance and surrounding cities and communities.

Grand Opening Day is March 1, 2018

We The People® has been a trusted name in the Legal Document Preparation industry since 1985. We help consumers represent themselves (pro se) in uncontested legal matters by preparing/typing the necessary legal documents at their directions and to court standards. We offer high quality, accurate and affordable legal document preparation. By doing it themselves, consumers usually save 50-70% of the typical fees and costs.

Our services include but are not limited to: Buy/Sell Agreement, Bankruptcy, Conservatorship, Deed of Trust, Deeds, Divorce, Fictitious Business Name Statement (DBA), Incorporations, fsbdt Guardianship of a minor, Incorporation, Legal Separation, Limited Liability Company (LLC), Living Trust, Living Will, Mobile Home Transfer, Name Change, Non-Profit Corporation, Order to Show Cause, Partnership Agreement, Paternity, Power of Attorney, Probate, Promissory Note, Response to a Divorce, Small Claims, Step-Parent Adoption by Agreement, Trademark, Will, Adoption, Notary, and Much More.

http://www.wethepeopleoffice.com/

Contact
We The People Legal Document Preparation Services
***@wethepeopleoffice.com
213-787-3251
End
Source:We The People
Email:***@wethepeopleoffice.com Email Verified
Tags:Legal Paralegal, Divorce, Legalzoom
Industry:Business
Location:Lancaster - California - United States
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
We The People Document Preparation Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share