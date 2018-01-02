United Premier Soccer League Announces Midwest Conference Expansion with Santa Fe Wanderers

Founded in 1998, Kansas City (Kan.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Santa Fe Wanderers as a new member starting with the 2018 Spring Season.Based in Kansas City (Kan.), Santa Fe Wanderers will begin UPSL play in the Midwest Conference.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Kansas City is a growing soccer hub in the USA and we're pleased to welcome Santa Fe Wanderers to the new UPSL Midwest Conference. We wish Luis Lorenzo Cadena and Santa Fe Wanderers all the best as they prepare to kick off with the Spring 2018 season."Founded by Lorenzo Cadena, Alonzo Cadena and Eloy Flores in the late 1990s, Santa Fe Wanderers have a nearly 20-year history as one of the top amateur teams in Kansas. Originally known as Deportivo (1998) and Chihuahua FC (1999), the club decided to take on the name Santa Fe Wanderers after the historical Santa Fe Trail the starts in Kansas City.Santa Fe Wanderers Owner Luis Lorenzo Cadena said, "The Santa Fe Wanderers worked their way up from the bottom of American society because of our open economic system. The UPSL is currently the only league that supports an open pro/rel system, which is critical to U.S. Soccer developing world-class talent and a huge reason for us choosing the UPSL."A native of Kansas City (Kan.), Luis Lorenzo Cadena, 24, took over as Owner of Santa Fe Wanderers in 2017. A graduate of MidAmerican Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan., Cadena is currently pursuing a Master's Degree in Athletic Administration, but his vision for the club took shape while playing abroad in Spain."Soccer is a way of life in Spain, and the club I played for (Vallacas CF) served a vital role in the continued development of players and the community," Cadena said. "The vision for Santa Fe Wanderers is far bigger than just running a successful team. We are about being a catalyst for good in fsbdt the inner city of K.C., and Santa Fe will target inner city talent and develop them through a focus on the values of hard work, going everything with excellence, seeking the truth and basing it all on brother love and respect."Alec Lemmon, a former player and coach at MidAmerica Nazarene University, will serve as Head Coach.The club is finalizing its home venue in compliance with UPSL's Minimum Standards The team soon will announce its upcoming game schedule.Santa Fe Wanderers is an American Soccer club currently based in Kansas City, Kan., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Santa Fe Wanderers will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.Founded in 1998, Santa Fe Wanderers can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).Contact:Luis Lorenzo CadenaDirect: 913-475-6643Email: renzocadena@hotmail.comTwitter: @santefekcThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 125 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 140-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccer.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis@upslsoccer.comupslcommunications@gmail.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague