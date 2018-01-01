Umpires Media Launches the Baseball Rules Explorer & Rules Testing Platform at ABCA Convention 2018

Digital platform enables coaches to test their team's knowledge of the rules of baseball

Baseball Rules Testing Platform by Umpires Media

Contact

David Yorke

, President / CEO, Umpires Media Inc.

***@umpiresmedia.com David Yorke, President / CEO, Umpires Media Inc.

End

-- Baseball coaches are excited about the world's first digital rule book - the "Baseball Rules Explorer"."Coaches, players and fans often argue with umpires about calls. This is where a better understanding of the rules can prevent the commotion and confusion" says founder David Yorke, a graduate of the Jim Evans Professional Umpiring Academy.The Umpires Media Baseball Rules Testing Platform enables coaches to educate and test their team's rules' expertise utilizing video situations, multiple-choice tests and video/audio answers. Reviewing the scores the coach can understand who needs to improve their knowledge of the rules.Coach accounts enable testing up to 50 team members and includes 50 free Baseball Rules Explorer 1-year fsbdt subscriptions - all for only $50/year. League managers can test 10 teams of 50 members for $250 and Umpires Associations can test 200 members for $100 (ABCA Show Specials).Umpires and their leagues and associations can now use the platform to certify their umpires on an annual basis.Umpires Media is an Educational Supporter of USA Baseball and will be providing video rules explanations throughout 2018 for web and social media engagement.An informed player is a better player. Know the rules - rules the game![https://www.umpiresmedia.com/test-my-team]