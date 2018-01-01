News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Amesbury MA Financial Planner Earns Certified College Funding Specialist Designation
Steve Stanganelli CFP® of College Cash Pro accepted for Membership in the Association of Certified College Funding Specialists and Earns College Funding Designation
The Association of Certified College Funding Specialists (ACCFS) is the governing body for all CCFS™ (Certified College Funding Specialist) designees. It is the only recognized college financial planning certification organization in the financial industry and serves the public interest by promoting the value of professional, competent and ethical college financial planning services, as recognized by those who have attained the CCFS™ (Certified College Funding Specialist) designation.
"Financial professionals that have made the investment in time, education, and training to become genuine experts in college financial planning deserve special recognition,"
He added that families need to know that there are advisers out there who may say they can help families save on the cost of college but those who are Certified College Funding Specialists have the special skills and tools to deliver custom and integrated solutions.
"I realized long ago that dealing with college funding without an integrated plan puts people at risk. Paying for college is as much a retirement problem as it is a college funding problem," said Stanganelli, a tax adviser and member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA), a group focused on providing fiduciary financial planning on a fee-for-service basis not dependent on product sales.
The Amesbury father of three is dedicated to helping families find financial and tax tips that help families not only save for college but save on the cost of getting a higher education.
"Over the fsbdt past several years, I've assembled the tools to help families reach their education goals at the right price. With the added knowledge and tools I now have from the Association of Certified College Funding Specialists, I'm better prepared to help," Stanganelli added.
The Association of Certified College Funding Specialists educates, trains, and certifies CPAs, Enrolled Agents, CFPs, Registered Investment Advisors, Wealth Advisers, Retirement Planners, Financial Advisors, Lenders and other licensed financial professionals as the advisors best qualified to give advice on the financial and tax aspects of paying for college.
While there are college counselors that deal with the general issues of preparing for college, such as admissions, ACT/SAT prep, essay writing, college selection, and financial aid, "CCFS™ (Certified College Funding Specialist) designees are licensed financial consultants qualified to share prudent tax, financial, cash flow, and lending advice that can help families lower the cost of college and pay the tuition bill," noted the association's Ron Them.
For more information visit: (See https://www.accfs.com/
###
About ACCFS: The Association of Certified College Funding Specialists (ACCFS) is dedicated solely to the administration and maintenance of the CCFS™ (Certified College Funding Specialist) and Education Loan Analyst (ELA™) certification programs. The ACCFS web site (www.accfs.com)
About Steve Stanganelli and College Cash Pro: Steve Stanganelli is a fee-only financial planner and principal of Clear View Wealth Advisors, LLC, the parent company of College Cash Pro. Since 2010 the firm has worked with families and business owner in the Greater Boston, Merrimack Valley, and New Hampshire Seacoast areas providing financial, tax, and investment advice. The firm has offices in Amesbury and Wilmington, Massachusetts. Steve holds designations as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ™ professional, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™, and Accredited Estate Planner™. Visit http://www.collegecashpro.com
Contact
Clear View Wealth Advisors, LLC
***@collegecashpro.com
9783880020
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse