Saffa Surf Website Launch January 2018
Saffasurftours.com is a locally based company that specialises in surf trips that are guided by experienced South African locals. The company's surf trips all include ultra-comfortable surf travel accommodation. In addition to this, their surf tour packages are fully customizable. The newly-launched website offers visitors the opportunity to request a tailored tour package quote, or select one of their standard all-inclusive trips.
Optional add-ons such as shark cage diving, wine and beer tasting tours, surf photography, and more are on offer. This ensures that guests are entertained and stoked, regardless of the surf conditions.
Saffa Surf Tours' goal is to safely deliver their visitors (stand up surfers, kitesurfers as well as bodyboarders of all skill levels) to the South African waves (https://saffasurftours.com/
South Africa is world-renowned for its variety of pumping, uncrowded and consistent waves. But, like most other untouched gems of the world: it's not always easy to find the right wave on the right day. That's where Saffa Surf Tours comes in.
The company believes South African surf holidays should be about uncrowded line-ups, endless barrels, unforgettable landscapes, untouched wildlife, authentic African experiences, good coffee, wholesome food, and a comfortable place to rest your fsbdt head at the end of the day.
APB World Champion, Jared Houston had this to say about the founder & lead surf tour guide at Saffa Surf Tours: 'Finding pumping, uncrowded waves with perfect conditions is an art, and Ru, the director of Saffa Surf Tours is an artist. His understanding of and love for the ocean is what makes him the perfect surf travel guide. Having traveled the world surfing, The South African coastline remains one of my favourite surf spots- you just can't beat the raw, untouched beauty and endless barrels on offer. A surf holiday with Saffa surf is bound to be an unforgettable experience.'
Saffa Surf Tours: Specialists in South African surf holidays that are affordable, tailored & guided by experienced locals. The founder and lead tour guide of Saffa Surf Tours, Ruan de Bruin (Ru for short) has been chasing waves for over 13 years. His passion for finding the right wave on the right conditions has led him to many surf locations worldwide. The company's quality standards are kept high by hand-selecting only the most suitable and experienced contributors for their tours. Their quality promise is extended throughout each and every element of their tours – from accommodation, to transport and authentic African experiences.
