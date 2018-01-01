 
TM Lewis & Associate CEO Wins Award From Women In Action, Inc

TM Lewis to be honored at the 6th Annual Small Business & Entrepreneurs Award Ceremony in Worcester.
 
 
TM Lewis, Women In Action Honoree and Award Recipient
WORCESTER, Mass. - Jan. 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Women In Action, Inc. will be hosting it's 6th Annual Small Business & Entrepreneurs Award Ceremony on January 20th, 2018 at the Worcester Public Library, 3 Salem Square, Worcester, MA. The ceremony begins at 11am. The Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs Award Ceremony honors outstanding entrepreneurs in Massachusetts that show dedication, growth, and positive contribution to their communities.

Among the honorees will be Ms Tarjiarkee M Lewis, CEO of TM Lewis & Associates, an an entertainment consulting agency based in Worcester. An 18 year veteran of the music industry, who's clients include UpNorth Records, Liberation Multimedia, and Down Streeters as well as a host of independent recording and performing artists; Ms. Lewis has established an impressive portfolio and in the entertainment industry.

Formed in 2010, Women In Action Inc. is a woman support group for the everyday woman where we combine the objectives of removing mental fsbdt health barriers to employment with exercises that promote practical outcomes. Women will learn coping strategies to deal with their emotional concerns, and gain knowledge about the culture of the work environment. Personal strengths will be identified in dealing with stress- related issues. Women can expect to become empowered to pursue educational/employment goals while improving in the area of general life skills.

For more information on TM Lewis & Associates, visit:
http://tmlassoc.blogspot.com

Media Contact
TM Lewis & Associates
tmlewisassoc@gmail.com
774-251-9021
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Women In Business, Award Ceremony, Tm Lewis
Entertainment
Worcester - Massachusetts - United States
Awards
