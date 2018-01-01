News By Tag
TM Lewis & Associate CEO Wins Award From Women In Action, Inc
TM Lewis to be honored at the 6th Annual Small Business & Entrepreneurs Award Ceremony in Worcester.
Among the honorees will be Ms Tarjiarkee M Lewis, CEO of TM Lewis & Associates, an an entertainment consulting agency based in Worcester. An 18 year veteran of the music industry, who's clients include UpNorth Records, Liberation Multimedia, and Down Streeters as well as a host of independent recording and performing artists; Ms. Lewis has established an impressive portfolio and in the entertainment industry.
For more information on TM Lewis & Associates, visit:
http://tmlassoc.blogspot.com
Media Contact
TM Lewis & Associates
tmlewisassoc@
774-251-9021
