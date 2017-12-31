News By Tag
Lennar's Hudson at Central Park West Launches Presales January 19th
"Being a resident of Central Park West offers you an urban-inspired lifestyle, great community amenities and prime Irvine location that puts you in the center of it all," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "Hudson is our newest community there and with anticipated prices starting from the mid $400,000s, it's an incredible opportunity to get in and own new at CPW."
The stylish flats of Hudson showcase modern architectural style and provide five distinctive floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from. Home sizes range approximately from 684 to 1,444 square feet, one to three bedrooms and one to three bathrooms. These home designs exhibit open-concept living spaces, gourmet kitchens with islands, enviable master suites and upper decks per plan.
Each new home comes outfitted with Lennar's signature Everything's Included program, which provides top-of-the-line features already included in the price of the home. These include the standard features Lennar is known for, such as stainless steel GE® appliances, quartz kitchen countertops and upgraded cabinetry, along with integrated home automation products and technology. Homeowners can manage lights, front door locks, music, movies and more — remotely from any smart device or using voice control with Amazon Alexa.
Every residence will be a Lennar Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design and include built-in wireless access points for strong internet connection in every room. The reliable coverage pairs fsbdt with the integrated home automation features to offer a truly modern and connected living experience.
Hudson's location in Central Park West puts residents close to the community's centralized amenity center. The 2.2-acre area features an approximately 8,000-square foot Clubhouse and Recreation Pavilion with indoor and outdoor recreational options. Sparkling pools and spas for swimming laps or relaxing, a fitness center with state-of-the-
Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to get in touch with a New Home Consultant by visiting www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
