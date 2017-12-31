CB Logo

--SFLCycle LLC, owner and operator of Cyclebar in Miami-Dade County, a boutique indoor cycling studio(s) is evaluating on cryptocurrency payment such as Bitcoin for their fitness services. The Cyclebar South Florida team is evaluating various wallet partnership such as BitPay & Blockchain for payment technology. The crypto wallet will essentially works like PayPal or any other processor, making accepting this new currency seamless and easy to use."I've always believed in making it easy for customers to do business with us," says Joseph Bouhadana, co-founder of Cyclebar South Florida. "Realizing the growth and acceptance of Bitcoin, I wanted to take it to our customers', younger generation will be using crypto currency, and we need to be ready to support it.Cyclebar South Florida own and operate three studio's located in Davie, Doral & Aventura and is working on the development of seven new ones around Miami-Dade.CycleBar®, an emerging concept in premium fsbdt indoor cycling that offers a high energy workout in a concert-like atmosphere, will open its newest location in Aventura on February 2018. CycleBar offers a pay-per-class model. Concierge service and amenities include free towels, showers, lockers, and shoes. CycleBar also does more than just help people stay in shape, it gives them the opportunity to work out to support a cause through philanthropic CycleGiving events that regularly take place at the studios.CycleBar unites riders of all ages and fitness levels by creating an unparalleled multisensory, intoxicating journey. Led by engaging, high-energy CycleStar instructors and fueled by incredible music playlists in our state-of-the-art CycleTheatre, CycleBar delivers far beyond a great cardio fitness workout. Our studios and staff are entirely dedicated to creating a fun, dynamic and effective indoor cycling experience.http://aventura.cyclebar.com