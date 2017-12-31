News By Tag
DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office to Participate in the Private Markets Investment Forum
DJ will be participating on a panel discussing "Private Equity Real Estate, Deal Flow and Dry Powder" along with Boots Dunlap of RRA Capital, Jason Fooks of Safety, Income & Growth and David McConico from the City of Aurora General Employees Retirement Board.
"I am very excited about this conference for a number of reasons but specifically because of the large number of smaller pension plans that will be in attendance."
The Opal Group is a global conference organizer catering to top executives and decision makers throughout the various fsbdt industries. Opal believes that an important part of their role is to act as a "relationship broker".
The Hayman Family Office is the parent company to Hayman Properties (www.haymanproperties.com) a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Los Angeles, California. Hayman Properties will shortly be launching the first Boutique Office Brand in the US with a focus on class B Office properties in secondary markets.
