Industry News





DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office to Participate in the Private Markets Investment Forum

 
 
opal pic
opal pic
DENVER - Jan. 5, 2018 - PRLog -- DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office will be participating in the upcoming Private Markets Investment Forum on January 8th, 2018 in Scottsdale Arizona.

DJ will be participating on a panel discussing "Private Equity Real Estate, Deal Flow and Dry Powder" along with Boots Dunlap of RRA Capital, Jason Fooks of Safety, Income & Growth and David McConico from the City of Aurora General Employees Retirement Board.

"I am very excited about this conference for a number of reasons but specifically because of the large number of smaller pension plans that will be in attendance." said Mr. Van Keuren "I have believed for a long time that family offices can benefit from some of the investment strategies and structures that pensions have in place.  Often many single family offices don't have a defined allocation, parameters or strategies like they should have.   Pensions are required to do this and by many of them being at the conference it will provide the opportunity to learn more about how they go about this"

---------------------------------

The Opal Group is a global conference organizer catering to top executives and decision makers throughout the various fsbdt industries.  Opal believes that an important part of their role is to act as a "relationship broker".

The Hayman Family Office is the parent company to Hayman Properties (www.haymanproperties.com) a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Los Angeles, California.  Hayman Properties will shortly be launching the first Boutique Office Brand in the US with a focus on class B Office properties in secondary markets.
End
Source:Hayman Family Office
Email:***@haymanproperties.com Email Verified
Phone:206.898.2565
Tags:Family Office, Single Family Office, Family Office Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
