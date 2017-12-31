News By Tag
Author Bill Thomas Promotes His Contemporary Paranormal Novel – The Three Souls
Author Bill Thomas is pleased to announce the promotion of his contemporary paranormal novel, The Three Souls.
Johnny Chambers is jailed in Texas in the early 1960's. He is falsely convicted of a crime and is sentenced to five years in prison. While is prison he meets two other inmates Vinny Le Pugh and David Madejas.
Both inmates have had near death experiences and yet both have shown new found talents in music and art. Johnny decides to talk to the warden about their ability in a way to help them find their freedom. The warden goes along with it for a while but then decides to pull the plug on the craft room. Johnny, fearing for his life, decides to plan an escape with the two inmates and their art.
The Three Souls is available for purchase in both print and ebook.
Book Details:
The Three Souls
By Bill Thomas
Publisher: BookBaby
Published: June 2017
ISBN: 978-1543900293
ASIN: B009RUWK52
Pages: 164
Genre: Contemporary Fiction/Paranormal
About the Author:
Bill Thomas grew up in Austin, Texas. Bill started playing drums at an early age and played in many local bands including The Rock Hounds and Primitive Moderns. Bill moved to guitar and released two original CD's on CD Baby. He performs with a stage name of Bill James. Bill has also written two full length screenplays.
Find more information about the author and book using the following sites:
Website: http://www.billjamesmusic.com
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/
Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/
https://www.kobo.com/
https://www.indiebound.org/
https://booklaunch.io/
