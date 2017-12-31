 
News By Tag
* Paranormal Fiction
* Fantasy
* Contemporary Novel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
654321
December 2017
31

Author Bill Thomas Promotes His Contemporary Paranormal Novel – The Three Souls

 
 
The Three Souls
The Three Souls
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Paranormal Fiction
* Fantasy
* Contemporary Novel

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

HOUSTON - Jan. 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Author Bill Thomas Promotes His Contemporary Paranormal Novel – The Three Souls

Author Bill Thomas is pleased to announce the promotion of his contemporary paranormal novel, The Three Souls.

Johnny Chambers is jailed in Texas in the early 1960's. He is falsely convicted of a crime and is sentenced to five years in prison. While is prison he meets two other inmates Vinny Le Pugh and David Madejas.

Both inmates have had near death experiences and yet both have shown new found talents in music and art. Johnny decides to talk to the warden about their ability in a way to help them find their freedom. The warden goes along with it for a while but then decides to pull the plug on the craft room. Johnny, fearing for his life, decides to plan an escape with the two inmates and their art.

The Three Souls is available for purchase fsbdt in both print and ebook.

Book Details:
The Three Souls
By Bill Thomas
Publisher: BookBaby
Published: June 2017
ISBN: 978-1543900293
ASIN: B009RUWK52
Pages: 164
Genre: Contemporary Fiction/Paranormal

About the Author:
Bill Thomas grew up in Austin, Texas. Bill started playing drums at an early age and played in many local bands including The Rock Hounds and Primitive Moderns. Bill moved to guitar and released two original CD's on CD Baby. He performs with a stage name of Bill James. Bill has also written two full length screenplays.

Find more information about the author and book using the following sites:

Website: http://www.billjamesmusic.com
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/contemporary-fiction-fantasy-the...


Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/Three-Souls-Bill-Thomas-ebook/dp/B009RUWK52/
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-three-souls-bill-thomas/1113017925?ean=9781623098506
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-three-souls
https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781543900293
https://booklaunch.io/bookbuzz/the-three-souls
End
Source:BookBuzz.net
Email:***@bookbuzz.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BookBuzz News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share