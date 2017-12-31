News By Tag
Goodwill among non-profits hosting First Collier County Veterans Expo
Family event aims to connect veterans and their dependents with needed services
The First Annual Collier County Veteran and Dependents Expo is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at New Hope Ministries, 7675 Davis Blvd. in Naples. Veterans are invited to bring their families to the event, which will feature employment services, flu shots and housing assistance, in addition to consultations for VA benefits.
"This is the first expo in Collier County and Lee County vendors are assisting in this inaugural effort to serve those who served their country," said Goodwill's Dwight Powell, Job-Link and Veterans Outreach Manager.
Goodwill's Mobile Job-Link Unit will be on-site to assist with job applications and providing information about free tax service and the Affordable Care Act insurance.
"Veterans in Collier County were some of the hardest hurt by Hurricane Irma. More than 50 service providers want to give these men and women a hand up in appreciation for their service," Powell said.
Events include a Hero's Welcome, a complimentary brunch fsbdt and Guest Speaker John Randall Kington, author of his autobiography, What a Life.
Kington joined the Marine Corps in 1964 and was sent to the jungles of Vietnam within 10 months. A rifleman and platoon radio operator with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, Kington was shot in the neck and lost all feeling in his body. His life since his injury is summed up in the title of his book.
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, MicroEnterprise Institute small business training classes, High School High Tech career exploration, veterans' services, disability-accessible housing, and more.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, please visit www.goodwillswfl.org or call (239) 995-2106.
Susan Hegarty
***@goodwillswfl.org
239.271.5200
