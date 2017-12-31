News By Tag
Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of December 2017
Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products & services to earn our distinction. The products & services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers & experts around the world & are held to the highest standards.
*** December Highlights ***
Perfect for your child's bedroom, Helio is an award-winning educational children's night light projection system. Have them lay back and enjoy a wide variety of educational and entertainment based content projected on the ceiling
The Crayola Color and Erase Mat provides budding artists with colorful fun they can enjoy again and again. This reusable mat gives kids a large surface for drawing and doodling with the four included ColorPop! Markers. When they're done, all the colors wipe away with the included eraser tool. The mat then rolls up for easy storage until kids are ready to create again.
Award-winning book, Teen World Confidential offers parents and other caring adults tips and tools to inspire honest conversation about adolescent sexual health. Information is presented fsbdt in fast-paced five-minute reads that fit into your busy schedule.
Full Release:
Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.)
• Children's Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Young Adult Books
• Adult Books
To see the full list of December 2017 award-winning products, please view the full media release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
