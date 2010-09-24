 
News By Tag
* Caribbean Cargo DC
* World Bank
* Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lanham
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
7654321

Michael DeSouza Retires from The World Bank and Joins Caribbean Cargo DC

Former World Bank Group Security Specialist Assumes New Role as Director of Operations at Caribbean Cargo DC
 
 
Michael DeSouza
Michael DeSouza
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Caribbean Cargo DC
World Bank
Security

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
Lanham - Maryland - US

Subject:
Executives

LANHAM, Md. - Jan. 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Caribbean Cargo DC announced today the new Director of Operations -- Michael DeSouza -- a Guyanese-born former Detective and now former Technical Security Systems Specialist at the World Bank Group (WBG). DeSouza recently retired from the WBG after 17 years of service in addition to several years working at WBG as a contractor.

The WBG provides financial and technical assistance in over 100 developing countries throughout the globe. It is one of the world's largest sources of development assistance. Established in 1944, the WBG is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and employs more than 14,000 employees in more than 120 offices worldwide.

DeSouza joined the WBG as a contracted security officer after relocating his family to the Washington, D.C. metro area in 1990. DeSouza was previously a detective in Guyana and has over 30 years of experience in the security industry. After moving up in the ranks at the WBG, he became the Technical Security Systems Specialist in 1995.

During his time at the WBG, he provided security support to bank management staff in the areas of security risk management, security awareness, contingency planning, protective operations, guard-force contract management, staff advice on residential security, and 24-hour on-call emergency support. Duties included managing major security equipment programs of portable items such as handheld/walk-through metal detectors, package screening devices, communications and electronic countermeasure equipment, and armored vehicles. DeSouza also trained guards and drivers on use of WBG equipment and proper reporting procedures. His work at the WBG relied heavily on his keen ability to facilitate the execution of secure missions and actively employ internal WBG clearance-based mitigation and prevention measures.

One fsbdt of DeSouza's notable accomplishments include developing and producing a tamper-proof ID card system for the Guyana Police Force (GPF). He was featured in the Guyana Chronicle, a daily newspaper owned by the Guyanese government, after presenting the new security features at Police Headquarters in Eve Leary, Georgetown.

"My years of experience working in the field of security has helped me develop and uphold three key disciplines: physical security, technical security, as well as fire and life safety," says DeSouza. As the new Director of Operations at Caribbean Cargo DC (CCDC), he has already streamlined the company's warehousing process and has plans to enhance the warehouse staff's knowledge of these key security principles.

CCDC is a leading international logistics and warehousing provider for Caribbean shipments originating out of the Mid-Atlantic. CCDC has developed a growing portfolio of private business owners, NGOs and embassies by applying over 30 years experience in shipping and freight service.

Headquartered in Lanham, Maryland, CCDC's strategic alliances have provided much needed assistance in the form of warehousing and logistics to recent hurricane victims. Additional information about CCDC is available at www.CaribbeanCargoDC.com.

###

About Caribbean Cargo DC

Caribbean Cargo DC, LLC (CCDC) is a licensed and bonded company registered in the state of Maryland. The company, which was launched in 2007, is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. Metro area. CCDC was established by three enterprising principals seasoned in the shipping industry with solid reputations in the business community where they were known for providing reliable, efficient and exceptional customer service. CCDC is an employee-owned, licensed and bonded, shipping, logistics and freight services company. CCDC's principals have more than three decades of experience in the shipping industry and are known for their solid business reputations, and exceptional customer service.

Sources

https://www.stabroeknews.com/2010/news/stories/09/24/former-detective-hands-over-new-id-card-system-to-police/2147483647/
• http://guyanachronicle.com/2010/09/24/now-world-bank-expert
• https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2010/09/24/former-detective-presents-id-card-machine-to-police-force/

Contact
LaDàna Drigo at Above Prestige Public Relations
***@aboveprestigepr.com
End
Source:Caribbean Cargo DC
Email:***@aboveprestigepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Caribbean Cargo DC, World Bank, Security
Industry:Transportation
Location:Lanham - Maryland - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Above Prestige PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share