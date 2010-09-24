News By Tag
Michael DeSouza Retires from The World Bank and Joins Caribbean Cargo DC
Former World Bank Group Security Specialist Assumes New Role as Director of Operations at Caribbean Cargo DC
The WBG provides financial and technical assistance in over 100 developing countries throughout the globe. It is one of the world's largest sources of development assistance. Established in 1944, the WBG is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and employs more than 14,000 employees in more than 120 offices worldwide.
DeSouza joined the WBG as a contracted security officer after relocating his family to the Washington, D.C. metro area in 1990. DeSouza was previously a detective in Guyana and has over 30 years of experience in the security industry. After moving up in the ranks at the WBG, he became the Technical Security Systems Specialist in 1995.
During his time at the WBG, he provided security support to bank management staff in the areas of security risk management, security awareness, contingency planning, protective operations, guard-force contract management, staff advice on residential security, and 24-hour on-call emergency support. Duties included managing major security equipment programs of portable items such as handheld/walk-
One fsbdt of DeSouza's notable accomplishments include developing and producing a tamper-proof ID card system for the Guyana Police Force (GPF). He was featured in the Guyana Chronicle, a daily newspaper owned by the Guyanese government, after presenting the new security features at Police Headquarters in Eve Leary, Georgetown.
"My years of experience working in the field of security has helped me develop and uphold three key disciplines:
CCDC is a leading international logistics and warehousing provider for Caribbean shipments originating out of the Mid-Atlantic. CCDC has developed a growing portfolio of private business owners, NGOs and embassies by applying over 30 years experience in shipping and freight service.
Headquartered in Lanham, Maryland, CCDC's strategic alliances have provided much needed assistance in the form of warehousing and logistics to recent hurricane victims. Additional information about CCDC is available at www.CaribbeanCargoDC.com.
About Caribbean Cargo DC
Caribbean Cargo DC, LLC (CCDC) is a licensed and bonded company registered in the state of Maryland. The company, which was launched in 2007, is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. Metro area. CCDC was established by three enterprising principals seasoned in the shipping industry with solid reputations in the business community where they were known for providing reliable, efficient and exceptional customer service. CCDC is an employee-owned, licensed and bonded, shipping, logistics and freight services company. CCDC's principals have more than three decades of experience in the shipping industry and are known for their solid business reputations, and exceptional customer service.
