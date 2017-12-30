News By Tag
Call For Exhibitors - Suppliers for Meetings and Events
17th Annual San Francisco Reception and Trade Show - introducing Bay Area meeting and event planners to Suppliers from around the world
Suppliers include but are not limited to: Hotel Chains, Independent Hotels, Cruise Lines, Venues, Transportation , CVBs, DMCs, DMOs, Team Building Resources, and Third Parties.
We have chosen to partner with Cityview at the Metreon in Yerba Buena Gardens, next to the Moscone Center. They just completed a MAJOR renovation and are even cooler than they were before.
April 11th, 5:30 - 8pm, Cityview, San Francisco, CA
Perks:
• All exhibitors receive weekly rsvp updates with survey data from each attendee, plus the actual attendee list.
• Listing on the exhibitor lists both on our invitations and on our web site and through social media promotions.
• Mobile App is created for each event including your contact info and link fsbdt to your web site.
• Getting the rsvp and the attendee list with data is worth the price of exhibiting.
Variable pricing, depending upon how many salespeople and the size of the table.
Sign Up contact Neil Cramer Neil@allthingsmeetings.com
For more info http://www.allthingsmeetings.com/
Contact
Neil Cramer
neil@allthingsmeetings.com
