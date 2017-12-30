 
Call For Exhibitors - Suppliers for Meetings and Events

17th Annual San Francisco Reception and Trade Show - introducing Bay Area meeting and event planners to Suppliers from around the world
 
 
All Things Meetings Inc
All Things Meetings Inc
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 4, 2018 - PRLog -- All Things Meetings, Inc. organizes three events a year, introducing Bay Area meeting and event planners to Suppliers from around the world. They are FREE for qualified planners, reception includes Great Food, Wine and... Lots of Prizes. All events are held 5:30 - 8pm for ease of attendance after work.

Suppliers include but are not limited to: Hotel Chains, Independent Hotels, Cruise Lines, Venues, Transportation , CVBs, DMCs, DMOs, Team Building Resources, and Third Parties.

We have chosen to partner with Cityview at the Metreon in Yerba Buena Gardens, next to the Moscone Center. They just completed a MAJOR renovation and are even cooler than they were before.

April 11th, 5:30 - 8pm, Cityview, San Francisco, CA

Perks:

• All exhibitors receive weekly rsvp updates with survey data from each attendee, plus the actual attendee list.

• Listing on the exhibitor lists both on our invitations and on our web site and through social media promotions.

• Mobile App is created for each event including your contact info and link fsbdt to your web site.

• Getting the rsvp and the attendee list with data is worth the price of exhibiting.

Variable pricing, depending upon how many salespeople and the size of the table.

Sign Up contact Neil Cramer Neil@allthingsmeetings.com

For more info http://www.allthingsmeetings.com/san-francisco-2018-recep...

Neil Cramer
neil@allthingsmeetings.com
Source:All Things Meetings Inc
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
