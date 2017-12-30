News By Tag
Shangri-La Springs to host Art & Nature Community Night "Dream or Reality" Jan. 10
Filled with abundant artistic experiences, the event will feature performances and activities at the Gazebo, Longhouse and Courtyard, Oak Creek Lawn, Octagon Breezeway and the Great House. Guests can enjoy a decadent organic tapas dinner in the Great House from 6 to 8:30 p.m., featuring small plate entrees infused with fresh ingredients from the on-site garden at Shangri-La Springs. The tapas dinner, prepared by Artichoke & Company, a local full-service catering company, will serve items priced between $9 and $15 each. Guests can also enjoy locally brewed beer on tap from Momentum Brewhouse and organic wine at the bar in the Great House. In addition, a live piano performance by Marc Meyer will fsbdt also be offered in the Great House, as well as a live painting by Cesar Aguilera. Guests can enjoy an all-levels yoga class at 7 p.m. and complimentary massage treatments will also be available.
The "Dream or Reality" event will feature works from photographer Mila Bridger, painters Danielle Branchaud and Cesar Aguilera and sculptor Tim Smith among other local artists, and live musical presentations from Kat Epple on flute and Debo performing on a hammered dulcimer. The event will also include live performances of lightbox painting by Juan Diaz, sidewalk chalk art by Jane Portaluppi Durand, performance painting by Michael Monroe, pottery throwing by Matt Kearney, Paper Grotto Theatre by Lily Hatchett and interactive experiences creating butterfly cards with Susan Sholle-Martin and poetry with Rosemary Allen.
For more information about the "Dream or Reality" Art & Nature Community Night, or to view a full schedule of the event's programming, visit http://www.shangrilasprings.com/
