NewLeaf Symbiotics Receives Second US Patent
Invention provides M-troph products for agricultural applications
NewLeaf's product development team refined the invention, extending the coverage for production work pioneered by Gregg Bogosian, in 2012. "NewLeaf's probiotic strains have been developed to increase the plant host's genetic potential. This patent covers methods ensuring that the dose and delivery are tailored to the crop, guaranteeing a fit with specific plant traits, enhancing valued phenotypes, and complementing existing agrochemical/
"This new patent is an important milestone in our strategy," stated Tom Laurita, CEO of NewLeaf. "We are focused on the rapid deployment of M-troph bacteria across the agricultural landscape. This patent on M-troph agricultural products greatly expands the scope of coverage and supports our existing portfolio."
NewLeaf dedicates substantial investment in the development of intellectual property. The Company has filed over 70 patent applications that cover a broad range of technology including methods of production and formulation, crop yield enhancement, fsbdt and activity against pathogens and pests. Lead patent agent, Donna Scherer, files patent applications on key inventions and communicates with patent offices throughout the world to ensure patent protection for NewLeaf's production methods and proprietary M-troph strains.
About NewLeaf Symbiotics
NewLeaf Symbiotics is a venture-funded, non-GMO agricultural biologicals company engaged in discovery, development, production, and commercialization of products containing beneficial plant bacteria. Its 40+member team is based in BRDG Park at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St Louis, Missouri. Visit NewLeaf Symbiotics at www.newleafsym.com.
Bio Research & Development Growth (BRDG) Park
Bio Research & Development Growth (BRDG) Park at the Danforth Plant Science Center helps life science companies bridge research, resources and relationships to achieve commercial success. In addition to providing world-class wet laboratories, office space and a prominent incubator, BRDG Park's location on the Danforth Center's campus facilitates access to the intellectual capital of top scientists, as well as to greenhouses, growth chambers, microscopy and proteomics facilities and other vital resources. Located in suburban St. Louis County, Mo., BRDG Park is being developed by Wexford Science+Technology LLC, a development company led by a seasoned team of real estate, finance and engineering experts specializing in major university facilities and science research parks nationwide.
