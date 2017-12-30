News By Tag
Loni Efron - Art Dealer to Master Photographers - Appears on the GingerNewYork TV Show NYC
Archivist & Art Dealer - LONI EFRON - Opens the 2018 New Year GNY TV Show at Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios. RSVP for Studio Audience. Friday, Janaury 5, 2018. Spectrum Ch. 34 and HD 1995, 2pm.
Currently on view is Heart and Soul of Hotel Chelsea, Photographs by Linda Troeller. Loni Efron has curated group and solo shows with this centuries' master photographers as well as emerging artists. She has shown works with over 60 artists including Philip Trager, Linda Troeller, Harry Benson, David Burnett, Larry Fink, Don Hunstein, Gered Mankowitz, Margaret Morgan, Ruth Orkin, Ken Regan, Martin Schoeller, Mark Seliger and Albert Watson.
Photo Credit: Grayson Dantzic
With Ms. Efron's expertise in photography, she helps her clients build and manage their photography collections. Her gallery has unique access to many photographers, artists and galleries throughout the world. ilon Art Gallery builds collections thoughtfully, curated based on decisions relating to interest, aesthetics and price point. Along with the aesthetic and the emotional appeal of collecting art, many of ilon Art Gallery clients have enjoyed extraordinary performance in the value of their artworks. Many of these acquisitions haved increased tenfold or more in value. ilon Art Gallery aims to simplify this process by guiding the investor through every step from the initial inquiry to acquisition, framing, hanging and having fun in the process.
On January 9, 2018, the gallery is screening "Inside the Frame" a documentary about Linda Troeller by award-winning filmmaker Jeff McKay.
Prior to the opening of the ilon Art Gallery there was ilon and Company. Started in 1996, with two clients, Annie Leibovitz and David LaChappelle, fsbdt Loni Efron opened one of the first archive firms in the country. ilon and Company specializes in archiving and editing services coupled with current technological solutions. The company archives all assets including negatives, positives, prints, ephemera, equipment and then creates a digital archive. The iDatabase family: iArchive, iGallery, iCollection, iMange, iInventory are the customized solutions. These solutions double as an entire office management solution for photographers, galleries, collectors, agents, and holders of large inventories.
For More Information:
ilon Art Gallery
204 West 123rd Street
New York, New York 10027
Telephone: 917-270-
Email: loni@ilon.com
Official Website: https://www.ilonartgallery.com/
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
