Lennar Tucson Offers Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Everything's Included® Homes
"Our new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes and home automation features can be found at almost every one of our communities across Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley," said Tom Gansheimer, Division President for Lennar Tucson. "We've redesigned our homes and Everything's Included® program to offer homebuyers a truly modern and connected way to live, that's also outfitted for future innovation and technology in years to come."
Lennar's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes meet the standards for strong, consistent connectivity throughout the entire home that are set by the Wi-Fi alliance, a global network. The process for creating these homes starts with the design, where a series of commercial-strength Ruckus Unleashed access points are mapped throughout the home and then built in during construction. The result is strong coverage in every room.
Adding to the significant value that Lennar's Everything's Included® approach to homebuilding already offers — such as upscale kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinetry and gourmet kitchen appliances – buyers will now also receive a wide fsbdt range of smart products from top manufacturers at no additional cost. These include Honeywell programmable thermostats, the Ring Video Doorbell, lighting from Lutron, wireless music with a Sonos speaker, hands-free front door locks from Kwikset — all of which can be voice controlled with Amazon Alexa.
Homeshoppers can find these items and smart home designs at 6 communities across the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas. Visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
9492830202
