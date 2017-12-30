 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Tucson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tucson
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
December 2017
3130

Lennar Tucson Offers Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Everything's Included® Homes

 
 
Discover the latest home automation technology in a new Lennar Connected Home.
Discover the latest home automation technology in a new Lennar Connected Home.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
New Homes in Tucson

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Tucson - Arizona - US

Subject:
Products

TUCSON, Ariz. - Jan. 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Lennar has become the first builder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs, an extension of their already popular Everything's Included® program which has revolutionized the way people purchase new homes. Their signature approach works by including upgrades and features most builders typically charge extra for as standard. Now, those features have expanded to incorporate built-in whole home Wi-Fi coverage and the latest in home automation technology.

"Our new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes and home automation features can be found at almost every one of our communities across Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley," said Tom Gansheimer, Division President for Lennar Tucson. "We've redesigned our homes and Everything's Included® program to offer homebuyers a truly modern and connected way to live, that's also outfitted for future innovation and technology in years to come."

Lennar's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes meet the standards for strong, consistent connectivity throughout the entire home that are set by the Wi-Fi alliance, a global network. The process for creating these homes starts with the design, where a series of commercial-strength Ruckus Unleashed access points are mapped throughout the home and then built in during construction. The result is strong coverage in every room.

Adding to the significant value that Lennar's Everything's Included® approach to homebuilding already offers — such as upscale kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinetry and gourmet kitchen appliances – buyers will now also receive a wide fsbdt range of smart products from top manufacturers at no additional cost. These include Honeywell programmable thermostats, the Ring Video Doorbell, lighting from Lutron, wireless music with a Sonos speaker, hands-free front door locks from Kwikset — all of which can be voice controlled with Amazon Alexa.

Homeshoppers can find these items and smart home designs at 6 communities across the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas. Visit www.lennar.com/tucson or call 800-864-1055 to learn more.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
9492830202
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New Homes in Tucson
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Tucson - Arizona - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share