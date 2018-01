Lennar Tucson Offers Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Everything's Included® Homes

Discover the latest home automation technology in a new Lennar Connected Home.

-- Lennar has become the first builder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs, an extension of their already popular Everything's Included® program which has revolutionized the way people purchase new homes. Their signature approach works by including upgrades and features most builders typically charge extra for as standard. Now, those features have expanded to incorporate built-in whole home Wi-Fi coverage and the latest in home automation technology."Our new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes and home automation features can be found at almost every one of our communities across Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley," said Tom Gansheimer, Division President for Lennar Tucson. "We've redesigned our homes and Everything's Included® program to offer homebuyers a truly modern and connected way to live, that's also outfitted for future innovation and technology in years to come."Lennar's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes meet the standards for strong, consistent connectivity throughout the entire home that are set by the Wi-Fi alliance, a global network. The process for creating these homes starts with the design, where a series of commercial-strength Ruckus Unleashed access points are mapped throughout the home and then built in during construction. The result is strong coverage in every room.Adding to the significant value that Lennar's Everything's Included® approach to homebuilding already offers — such as upscale kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinetry and gourmet kitchen appliances – buyers will now also receive a wide fsbdt range of smart products from top manufacturers at no additional cost. These include Honeywell programmable thermostats, the Ring Video Doorbell, lighting from Lutron, wireless music with a Sonos speaker, hands-free front door locks from Kwikset — all of which can be voice controlled with Amazon Alexa.Homeshoppers can find these items and smart home designs at 6 communities across the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas. Visit www.lennar.com/ tucson or call 800-864-1055 to learn more.With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.